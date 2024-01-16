Luxembourg on Red Alert Amid Severe Winter Weather Conditions

In the heart of Europe, the grand duchy of Luxembourg is currently grappling with severe winter weather conditions. The country's crisis unit has escalated the situation to a red alert, urging all residents to stay indoors on Wednesday. A sharp departure from an earlier orange alert that was specifically issued for the southern region, the red alert comes in response to the increasing risk of freezing rain, the formation of black ice, and generally hazardous road conditions.

Advertisment

Variable Snowfall Across Regions

Forecasts predict differing levels of snowfall across the regions of the country. The north is expected to be hit the hardest, with snowfall estimates reaching up to 20cm. In contrast, the south seems to be in for a slightly less severe storm, with 5cm to 10cm of snow anticipated. However, meteorologists caution that there is still a degree of uncertainty regarding the exact amounts.

School Activities Suspended

Advertisment

As a protective measure, all teaching activities have been suspended for the day. Schools and day care centers will continue to remain open, but parents are given the option to keep their children at home. Additionally, all school transport services have been cancelled for the day due to the impending weather conditions.

Travel Advisory for Residents and Tourists

For those who cannot avoid venturing out, authorities are urging residents to carry emergency supplies. Luxembourg's airport in Findel is still operational, but prospective travelers are advised to verify their flight statuses in light of potential cancellations. The crisis unit plans to reconvene early Wednesday to reassess the situation.