Los Angeles Street Takeover Turns Violent: Woman Hit, Unconscious by Stunt Car

In an alarming incident in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood, a woman was struck and knocked unconscious by a car performing dangerous stunts during a 'street takeover' at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West 63rd Street. This event highlights the escalating violence and lawlessness associated with these illegal gatherings, where drivers perform high-risk maneuvers such as donuts, leading to property damage, injuries, and in some cases, fatalities.

Street Takeovers: A Growing Menace

Street takeovers, or sideshows, have become a notorious form of urban spectacle in Los Angeles, drawing crowds eager to witness car stunts, tire burning, and drifting. These events often occur under cover of night, commandeering intersections and public streets, creating not only a public nuisance but also a dangerous environment for participants and bystanders alike. Recent reports indicate a spike in such activities, with instances of gun violence and fatal accidents marring what some consider a form of automotive exhibitionism. In response to the growing threat, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has initiated a pilot program installing raised center lines at 20 intersections known for hosting street takeovers.

Incident Details and Response

The incident, captured on video, shows a group of spectators gathered around as a car performs donuts, losing control and colliding with a woman, sending her flying and rendering her unconscious. The video serves as a stark reminder of the dangers these unsanctioned events pose to public safety. The LAPD, grappling with the challenge of curbing such events, has stepped up its efforts through increased surveillance and the implementation of physical deterrents at known hotspots. Despite these measures, the allure of street takeovers continues to attract thrill-seekers, underscoring the need for community awareness and cooperation in reporting these gatherings.