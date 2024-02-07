Juja Under Siege: Minister Advises Against Nighttime Movement Amid Hyena Attacks

In the quiet town of Juja, on the outskirts of Nairobi, an unexpected menace has cast a long, terrifying shadow. A series of brutal hyena attacks have jolted the peace, culminating in an assault on a student from the Multimedia University. Responding to this growing crisis, Kenya's Minister for Tourism and Wildlife, Alfred Mutua, issued a statement of caution to his fellow Kenyans.

Advertisment

Hyena Attacks: A Growing Threat

Reports of hyena attacks have surged in recent months. The dry season has led to an explosion in the hyena population around Juja, increasing their confrontations with human settlements. A recent incident saw a man killed and two others injured by these wild animals near a university, highlighting the urgent need for preventative measures.

Government's Response: A Call for Caution

Advertisment

In light of these events, the Minister for Tourism, Alfred Mutua, has urged members of the public to exercise caution. His advice is simple and direct: avoid walking near areas where wild animals reside and refrain from moving about at night. This directive is a part of the government's broader strategy to mitigate the issue of wildlife aggression towards humans in populated areas.

Victims, Compensation, and Challenges

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has been pressed into action following an incident at the Multimedia University, where human remains were discovered at the location of a hyena attack. The attack led to student protests and demands for action from KWS. In response, KWS euthanized the responsible hyena and initiated operation to locate any nearby dens. This issue has also thrown light on the government's obligation to compensate victims of wildlife attacks. Current statistics highlight an owed sum of Sh7 billion, with Sh700 million paid and another Sh950 million pending, reflecting the immense challenge at hand.

In his address to the media, Alfred Mutua acknowledged these challenges. He also emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring justice for the victims, while simultaneously working on a more permanent solution to the hyena menace. As the search for the hyenas continues, the community is being sensitized on cohabiting with these wild animals. This cautionary advice is seen as a vital step towards ensuring the safety of the residents until such a solution is found.