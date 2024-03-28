Japan's Do-Dodonpa Rollercoaster, World's Fastest, Permanently Closed After Injury Reports

Launched in 2017, the Do-Dodonpa rollercoaster at Fuji-Q Highland theme park in Yamanashi, Japan, quickly became renowned for its record-breaking 180kph launch speed, offering riders an intense G-force experience. However, this thrill came at a cost, leading to the permanent shutdown of the ride in March 2023 after multiple passengers suffered severe injuries, including bone fractures, attributed to the ride's extreme speeds and force.

Safety Over Thrills

The closure followed a suspension of the ride in August 2021, prompted by complaints from injured riders. Investigations revealed that at least five individuals sustained serious bone injuries, including neck and spine compression fractures, due to the high pressure experienced on the rollercoaster. Despite efforts to address these safety concerns, the theme park, in consultation with the ride's manufacturer, concluded that eliminating the risk of injury was unfeasible, leading to the decision to prioritize public safety over the desire to maintain the attraction.

Public Response and Park's Future

The announcement of the ride's closure was met with mixed reactions, with many expressing disappointment over losing the opportunity to experience the world's fastest rollercoaster. Nonetheless, Fuji-Q Highland has reassured visitors that the theme park continues to prioritize safety and is committed to providing thrilling experiences, with several other significant rides still in operation. The park's decision reflects a growing awareness and responsibility towards ensuring the safety of its patrons, balancing the thrill of amusement rides with the well-being of its visitors.

Implications for Theme Park Safety Standards

The permanent shutdown of the Do-Dodonpa rollercoaster marks a significant moment in the amusement park industry, highlighting the challenges of pushing the limits of thrill rides. It serves as a reminder of the importance of safety regulations and the need for continuous monitoring and evaluation of ride safety. As theme parks worldwide strive to attract visitors with record-breaking attractions, the closure of Do-Dodonpa may prompt a reevaluation of safety standards, ensuring that the pursuit of extreme thrills does not compromise visitor safety.