en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Japan Braces for Aftershocks Following Powerful Earthquake

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:48 pm EST
Japan Braces for Aftershocks Following Powerful Earthquake

Japan’s western coast was jolted by a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake, triggering a tsunami wave of at least 4 feet, causing home collapses, a large fire, and disrupting the power supply to over 32,500 homes. The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, and the Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of potential aftershocks in the next three to seven days.

Aftershock Concerns in Seismically Active Japan

The aftershocks following the initial quake are a cause for concern, as they can potentially cause additional damage or disruptions. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary has advised residents to evacuate to higher ground in anticipation of these aftershocks. This advisory aims to prepare the population for the possibility of further seismic events and to ensure safety measures are in place.

Emergency Response and Tsunami Warnings

Immediately after the quake, the defense ministry dispatched 1,000 military personnel to assist with rescue and recovery efforts. There were reports of injuries and trapped individuals, but no deaths have been reported thus far. Tsunami warnings were issued not just for western coastal regions of Japan, but also for eastern Russian cities and some areas in South Korea.

Resilience Amid Natural Disasters

Japan’s resilience in the face of frequent natural disasters is notable. The country’s preparedness for such events was highlighted by the immediate deployment of military personnel for rescue operations, the timely issuance of tsunami warnings, and the vigilance of the fire departments. Nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan reported no irregularities, underscoring the country’s commitment to safety in the wake of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

0
Safety Weather
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Roof Collapse Claims Four Lives, Highlights Infrastructural Neglect

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Day Balloon Incident Raises Safety Concerns

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Bloodshed: Quadruple Homicide Shocks Soshanguve

By Mazhar Abbas

Johannesburg's New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Night of Peace Amid the Usual Chaos

By Israel Ojoko

Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Japan, Triggers Tsunam ...
@Japan · 41 mins
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Japan, Triggers Tsunam ...
heart comment 0
Severe Cold Wave Hits Punjab: Dense Fog Disrupts Normal Life

By Rizwan Shah

Severe Cold Wave Hits Punjab: Dense Fog Disrupts Normal Life
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman in Hong Kong

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman in Hong Kong
Spokesperson Unathi Binqose Talks Road Safety on FullView

By Mazhar Abbas

Spokesperson Unathi Binqose Talks Road Safety on FullView
Nigeria: Gombe State Commandant Assures Investors of Safety Amid Regulatory Crackdown

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria: Gombe State Commandant Assures Investors of Safety Amid Regulatory Crackdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Deciphering Neuroblastoma: The Fight for Better Treatment and Hope for the Future
1 min
Deciphering Neuroblastoma: The Fight for Better Treatment and Hope for the Future
New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy
2 mins
New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
7 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
8 mins
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
9 mins
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
9 mins
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
10 mins
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
11 mins
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
12 mins
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
7 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
45 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
51 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
56 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
56 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
1 hour
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app