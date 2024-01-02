en English
Safety

Japan Braces for Aftershocks Following Powerful Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Japan Braces for Aftershocks Following Powerful Earthquake

Japan is currently in a state of high alert following a powerful earthquake that struck off the Sea of Japan coast. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a stern warning about the likelihood of aftershocks in the coming days, especially in areas that are prone to seismic activities. A series of earthquakes and aftershocks have already wreaked havoc in the region, leading to casualties and extensive property damage.

Initial Quake and Immediate Repercussions

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit the Sea of Japan coast, causing considerable damage in Ishikawa prefecture and other areas. The quake triggered tsunamis and fires, leading to the loss of at least four lives. Furthermore, six cases of people being buried alive or trapped under collapsed houses were reported. The seismic event also disrupted public transportation and caused power outages in approximately 32,500 homes.

Anticipation of Aftershocks

Following the initial quake, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings of potential powerful aftershocks. The warnings were significant for areas like Ishikawa prefecture, where buildings were damaged, and people were trapped in cities like Suzu. Tsunami warnings were announced in eastern Russian cities, and Japan’s Shinkansen bullet train services were suspended. Furthermore, over 32,500 homes were without power, and tsunami waves of around 1.2 meters were reported in Wajima city.

Relief Efforts and International Response

In the aftermath of the earthquakes, Japan’s military dispatched 1,000 soldiers to the disaster zones to aid in rescue efforts. U.S. President Joe Biden offered his support, stating that his administration was ‘ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people.’ As Japan braces for potential aftershocks, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of those affected by this natural disaster.

Safety
