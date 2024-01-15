Iowa's Severe Cold Spells Danger for Pets: Owners Urged to Take Precautions

As Iowa grapples with a severe cold snap, pet owners are being urgently reminded to safeguard their animals against the harsh weather. With temperatures plunging and wind chill readings hitting -31 degrees, the risk of hypothermia and frostbite for pets, particularly dogs, has multiplied significantly. The Central Nebraska Humane Society has warned that dogs can develop frostbite within just 10 minutes under these extreme conditions.

Heightened Risk Amid Extreme Cold

Even breeds that are typically acclimated to cold weather, such as Siberian Huskies, are not immune to the current chilling conditions. Marshfield Animal Hospital notes that pet owners should be concerned when temperatures fall below 45 degrees, with the risk escalating sharply once the mercury drops under 20 degrees. At this point, all dogs are at risk of cold-associated health issues.

Preventive Measures for Pet Safety

The Dane County Humane Society has provided a set of recommendations for pet safety. These include keeping walks brief when the temperature is 20 degrees or below, putting on protective clothing for pets such as sweaters, coats, or booties, and finding ways to keep them engaged indoors. They also advise pet owners to knock on car hoods before starting the engine, giving cats seeking warmth underneath a chance to escape.

Civic Responsibility of Pet Owners

As the guardians of these pets, owners have a responsibility to ensure their well-being during cold spells. This includes checking for signs of cold-weather injuries, using pet-safe de-icers, recognizing symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite, and avoiding leaving pets in cold cars. The Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport has opened its shelter facilities to homeless and transient individuals with pets during this cold snap. They encourage pet owners to bring their animals inside, provide them with sweaters, and protect their paw pads to prevent hypothermia and frostbite.

In the end, as the Humane Society of the United States emphasizes, if it's too cold for humans, it's too cold for pets. Pet owners are urged to stay vigilant and proactive in protecting their pets from the harsh winter weather.