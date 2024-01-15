Iowa's Extreme Cold Puts Pet Safety in Spotlight: Guidelines Issued

In the heartland of America, a brutal wave of chill has swept across Iowa, creating a stark tableau of life at -35 degrees. Amid these extreme cold temperatures, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa has turned their spotlight on a significant concern — pet safety. KC Routos, the development director of the organization, has stepped forward to guide pet owners on best practices to safeguard their furry companions during this harsh weather.

Perils of Leaving Pets in Running Vehicles

Routos underscores the dangers of leaving pets unattended in running vehicles while owners run errands. A seemingly harmless act may have dire consequences as unforeseen incidents could lead to the vehicle's shutdown, or worse, accidents. The aftermath exposes animals to deadly temperatures, making the vehicle a potential frost-ridden trap.

Keep Pets Indoors and Increase Food Intake

She strongly recommends keeping pets indoors as the cold is not only harsh on humans but equally, if not more, detrimental to animals. Dogs' paws are sensitive and can quickly succumb to frostbite, akin to their human counterparts. For animals bred for cold climates and must be outside, Routos suggests an increase in their food intake, particularly protein, to maintain their health and fur condition robustly.

Proper Shelter and Unfrozen Water for Outdoor Animals

Beyond mere sustenance, outdoor animals require proper shelter, a fortress against the elements. Additionally, their water must be unfrozen, ensuring they stay hydrated in the freezing weather. Puppies, small dogs, and older dogs, with their lower cold tolerance, should only venture out briefly for necessary relief. Alternatively, they can be trained to use indoor pads, thus minimizing their exposure to the cold.

Drying Pets after Indoor Return

Upon their return indoors, pet owners are also advised to towel dry their pets. This act removes harmful chemicals from ice-melting agents clinging onto their fur and prevents paw pad injuries that might result from snow and ice. Ultimately, pet safety during such extreme cold weather boils down to one thing: vigilance. Vigilance from pet owners can spell the difference between a cozy winter and a tragic one.