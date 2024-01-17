Innovative Fire Blanket Successfully Extinguishes EV Fire in Colorado

On January 10, 2024, a fire broke out in a residential garage in Centennial, Colorado, marking a turning point in the fight against electric vehicle (EV) fires. A 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, charging at the time, became engulfed in flames, posing a significant threat due to its lithium-ion battery. The South Metro Fire Rescue Centennial team, however, was prepared. Using a groundbreaking fire blanket specifically designed for EV fires, they successfully extinguished the blaze, demonstrating the potential of this innovative technology.

Revolutionary Fire Blanket

The fire blanket, costing between $3,000 and $5,000, is a significant development in firefighting. It requires four people to deploy and works by cutting off the oxygen supply, smothering the flames, and dissipating the heat from the blazing lithium-ion battery. This innovative solution is revealing itself as a welcome alternative to traditional methods, which often involve submerging the EV in water. This traditional method can be time-consuming and pose environmental risks due to potential contamination from the chemical energy in the batteries.

Preventing Re-Ignition and Protecting the Environment

The fire blanket's application not only extinguished the Jaguar I-Pace fire but also curtailed the risk of the battery reigniting—a common and dangerous occurrence in EV fires. The blanket's use also prevented further environmental harm. A second vehicle in the vicinity, a Hyundai Tucson hybrid, was also covered with a fire blanket as a precautionary measure. Both cars were subsequently transported to a salvage yard for cooling.

Investigation and Recall

While the incident ended without any reported injuries, it has sparked an investigation, particularly due to a previous recall of the Jaguar I-Pace for battery overheating risks. The successful deployment of the fire blanket, however, stands as a beacon of hope in the ongoing challenge of fighting EV fires, demonstrating a viable, less environmentally damaging solution to a growing global concern.