Influencer Warns of Potential Hazards of Using iPads While Charging

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
In a world increasingly reliant on electronic devices, a social media influencer has taken up the mantle to highlight the potential hazards of using such gadgets, particularly by young children. The influencer, known as Mel Watts, has recently issued a warning about the dangers of using an iPad while it’s charging, a seemingly innocuous activity that could lead to overheating and potentially cause burns or even start a fire.

A Brush with Danger

Watts, a mother and popular influencer, shared her experience with her followers, recounting how she felt an electrical charge when her daughter was using the device while it was plugged in. She demonstrated the sensation with her husband and even consulted a professional to assess the safety of the device. This incident, while not resulting in any immediate harm, served as a wake-up call for the family and inspired Watts to share her cautionary tale.

The Power of Influence

As a well-known personality on social media, Watts’ warning was heard loud and clear by her followers. Many expressed their concerns, with some suggesting that the electrical charge could simply be harmless static electricity. Regardless, the incident has led to increased awareness about the potential risks associated with charging electronic devices. With the reach of her platform, Watts’ message serves as a reminder for parents and caregivers to monitor children’s use of electronic gadgets and ensure their safe usage.

Advice for Safe Usage

Watts’ advice to her followers is clear and simple: avoid using devices while they are charging and keep a watchful eye on the temperature of the device during use. As we continue to navigate a world where children’s exposure to technology is increasingly inevitable, this advice is invaluable. As Watts lives with her husband Nolan and their four children, her experiences and warnings are not just based on theory, but on real-life experiences, making her message all the more relatable and impactful.

Safety
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

