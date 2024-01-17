Idaho Power Provides Winter Safety Tips and Updates Solar Power Compensation

As the winter season descends upon the region, Idaho Power steps up to offer crucial safety tips and preparedness guidance for its customers who may be facing power outages. With inclement weather being a common occurrence during these cold months, the company's focus is on ensuring the safety and comfort of its users.
Stay Informed, Stay Safe
Customers are strongly advised to update their contact information through the 'My Account' feature on the Idaho Power website. This ensures that they receive timely outage alerts for their residences or businesses, allowing them to plan and prepare accordingly. Further, the Idaho Power mobile app eases the process of staying informed. The app offers the convenience of push notifications related to outages, access to an outage map, and the ability to monitor power status. This way, customers are never in the dark about their power situation.
Idaho Power also stresses the importance of emergency planning for medical needs that rely on electricity. Many customers rely on electricity for refrigerated medications or electrically powered medical devices. For those with such requirements, the company advises arranging alternative locations to stay during outages or investing in backup generators to ensure continuity of care. The aim is to ensure that no medical emergency is exacerbated due to a power outage.