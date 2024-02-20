Hyundai Recalls 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Nationwide Over Fire Risk Concerns

In a significant move impacting the safety and confidence of thousands of vehicle owners, Hyundai has announced a recall of approximately 90,000 of its Genesis brand vehicles. The recall spans across the United States, targeting specific models that are now at the center of an escalating concern over potential fire risks. At the heart of the issue is the vehicle's starter solenoid, a component that has become the unforeseen catalyst for an increased threat of engine compartment fires, prompting immediate action from the automotive giant.

The Genesis of a Recall

The recall encompasses a range of models, including the 2015-2016 Genesis, the 2017-2019 Genesis G80 and G90, and the 2019 Genesis G70. These vehicles, celebrated for their luxury and performance, are now under scrutiny due to a defect that allows water to seep into the starter solenoid. This seemingly minor intrusion can lead to an electrical short, a situation that significantly heightens the risk of fire within the engine compartment. Hyundai's decision to recall these vehicles follows the recording of a dozen 'thermal incidents' tied to the defective starters across the U.S. from Sept. 29, 2017, to July 9, 2023. Fortunately, these incidents have not resulted in any crashes or injuries, a fact that Hyundai likely aims to maintain with this proactive recall measure.

Addressing the Fire Hazard

Hyundai has taken a decisive step to mitigate the risk associated with the defective starter solenoid by offering a remedy in the form of a relay kit. This kit, which will be installed at no cost to the vehicle owners, serves as a corrective measure designed to prevent the possibility of electrical shorts, thereby reducing the fire risk. The recall advisory has gone so far as to recommend that owners park their affected vehicles outdoors, away from buildings, until the corrective action can be completed. This precaution underscores the serious nature of the potential fire hazard, despite the specific wiring in question only carrying electrical current during the vehicle's start-up phase.

Looking Forward

In response to this recall, Hyundai has initiated communication with owners of the affected Genesis models, instructing them on the next steps for having the recall remedy relay kit installed. The automotive manufacturer has also taken measures to ensure that models produced after January 2019 are not subject to the same risk, thanks to a production change that introduced a protective boot on the starter solenoid magnetic switch. This recall, affecting nearly 91,000 vehicles, highlights the ongoing challenges and responsibilities faced by automotive manufacturers to ensure the safety and reliability of their vehicles in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

Hyundai's proactive approach to addressing this fire risk demonstrates a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. As vehicle owners arrange for the installation of the remedy relay kit, there is a collective hope that this recall will effectively neutralize the potential for future 'thermal incidents,' ensuring that the Genesis brand continues to symbolize luxury, performance, and, most importantly, safety.