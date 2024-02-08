Husqvarna Grass Trimmers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard: Over 403,000 Affected

In an urgent announcement, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has ordered the recall of over 403,000 gas-powered Husqvarna grass trimmers. The recall, effective immediately, is a response to a potential fire hazard linked to an incorrectly wired ignition module. This defect could result in sparks or arcs during operation, posing a significant risk if gasoline is present near or on the trimmer.

A Hazard in the Hand

The affected trimmers, manufactured by Husqvarna, have been on the market since October 2021. They were sold at Husqvarna dealers, Lowes, Tractor Supply, Amazon, and other retailers nationwide. Priced between $250 and $300, these trimmers were a popular choice for homeowners and landscapers alike.

The CPSC has provided specific model and SKU numbers associated with the recalled trimmers. Customers can locate this information on the bottom of the motor housing. The CPSC's recall notice comes after 12 reports of the trimmers catching fire or arcing, resulting in property damage and consumer injuries.

Immediate Action Required

Husqvarna is advising owners of these trimmers to cease usage immediately. The company is offering a free repair to all affected customers. To facilitate this process, customers are directed to visit the Husqvarna website to locate an authorized dealer.

This recall underscores the importance of product safety and the responsibility of manufacturers to ensure their products are safe for use. It also highlights the role of the CPSC in protecting consumers from potential hazards.

The Road Ahead

As Husqvarna works to rectify this issue, questions remain about the long-term implications of this recall. Will it impact consumer trust in the brand? How will it affect the company's bottom line?

For now, the focus is on ensuring the safety of consumers. The CPSC and Husqvarna are urging all owners of the affected trimmers to take immediate action and seek a free repair. In the face of potential danger, there can be no delay.

