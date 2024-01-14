en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather

With the onset of extreme weather conditions, the Humane Society of North Texas has issued vital advice for pet owners. The primary emphasis is on ensuring adequate shelter for pets, particularly during harsh climatic events. The Society’s Clinic Medical Director, Cynthia Jones, advocates for keeping pets indoors whenever possible to shield them from severe weather.

Protecting Pets in Extreme Weather

When it’s necessary for pets to stay outside, Jones stresses the importance of providing dog houses with elevated floors to block the wind. Such outdoor shelters must be insulated or furnished with a heat source to maintain a warm environment for the pets. It’s crucial that these shelters are watertight, as cold exposure can prove fatal for pets.

Monitoring Pets’ Water Supply

During prolonged cold snaps, pet owners are urged to keep a close eye on their pets’ water supply. Despite pets tending to drink less in winter, a dependable water source remains a necessity. The Humane Society of North Texas calls for pet owners to ensure that their animals’ water supply doesn’t freeze over, thereby leaving the pets without an essential resource.

Caring for Outdoor Community Cats

The Society also provides guidance for managing outdoor community cats in adverse weather. They offer insights into creating shelters that can protect these felines from the chill. By following these guidelines, pet owners can ensure the safety and well-being of their pets even in the harshest of winters.

0
Pets Safety Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
31 seconds ago
Many Tears Animal Rescue: Dogs Ready for Loving Homes
Many Tears Animal Rescue, a leading organization dedicated to providing shelter and care for abandoned pets, is urgently seeking permanent homes for several of its furry residents. Each of these dogs, with their unique needs and personalities, holds the potential to enrich a variety of home environments. Meet the Dogs Ready for Adoption Leo, a
Many Tears Animal Rescue: Dogs Ready for Loving Homes
'The Bachelor's' Jimmy Nicholson Reveals Unusual Cat Grooming Technique
3 hours ago
'The Bachelor's' Jimmy Nicholson Reveals Unusual Cat Grooming Technique
Abandoned Pregnant Dog Phoebe Finds Hope in Foster Care
3 hours ago
Abandoned Pregnant Dog Phoebe Finds Hope in Foster Care
Chelsea Handler Introduces Rescue Dog Doug Amid Hosting Duties and Standup Tour
4 mins ago
Chelsea Handler Introduces Rescue Dog Doug Amid Hosting Duties and Standup Tour
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
2 hours ago
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
Texas Military Contractor Adopts Second Dog from Overseas, Challenges U.S. Military Adoption Rules
2 hours ago
Texas Military Contractor Adopts Second Dog from Overseas, Challenges U.S. Military Adoption Rules
Latest Headlines
World News
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
6 seconds
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
20 seconds
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Advocates for Government Stability
21 seconds
Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Advocates for Government Stability
Hyderabad's Paigah Palace: A Potential New Camp Office for Telangana CM
24 seconds
Hyderabad's Paigah Palace: A Potential New Camp Office for Telangana CM
Top High School Football Players Acknowledged by the Washington State Football Coaches Association
31 seconds
Top High School Football Players Acknowledged by the Washington State Football Coaches Association
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
31 seconds
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
Duddilla Sridhar Babu Inaugurates Kalvacharla Gram Panchayat Office, Promises Infrastructure Improvement
55 seconds
Duddilla Sridhar Babu Inaugurates Kalvacharla Gram Panchayat Office, Promises Infrastructure Improvement
Frosty Mustache: Andy Reid's Icicled Facial Hair Captivates NFL Fans
1 min
Frosty Mustache: Andy Reid's Icicled Facial Hair Captivates NFL Fans
Minnesota Wild Grapples with Season's Struggles: Pressure Mounts on Management
2 mins
Minnesota Wild Grapples with Season's Struggles: Pressure Mounts on Management
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
9 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
22 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
27 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
31 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app