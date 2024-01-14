Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather

With the onset of extreme weather conditions, the Humane Society of North Texas has issued vital advice for pet owners. The primary emphasis is on ensuring adequate shelter for pets, particularly during harsh climatic events. The Society’s Clinic Medical Director, Cynthia Jones, advocates for keeping pets indoors whenever possible to shield them from severe weather.

Protecting Pets in Extreme Weather

When it’s necessary for pets to stay outside, Jones stresses the importance of providing dog houses with elevated floors to block the wind. Such outdoor shelters must be insulated or furnished with a heat source to maintain a warm environment for the pets. It’s crucial that these shelters are watertight, as cold exposure can prove fatal for pets.

Monitoring Pets’ Water Supply

During prolonged cold snaps, pet owners are urged to keep a close eye on their pets’ water supply. Despite pets tending to drink less in winter, a dependable water source remains a necessity. The Humane Society of North Texas calls for pet owners to ensure that their animals’ water supply doesn’t freeze over, thereby leaving the pets without an essential resource.

Caring for Outdoor Community Cats

The Society also provides guidance for managing outdoor community cats in adverse weather. They offer insights into creating shelters that can protect these felines from the chill. By following these guidelines, pet owners can ensure the safety and well-being of their pets even in the harshest of winters.