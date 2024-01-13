en English
Pets

Houston Humane Society Steps Up to Protect Pets from Impending Freeze

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
As the mercury plummets and frigid temperatures take hold over Houston, the Houston Humane Society is mobilizing efforts to protect pets from the chilling cold. The Society has organized an emergency pet supplies drive-thru distribution event, offering free supplies to pet owners to help them safeguard their pets from the imminent freeze.

Sheltering Animals and Providing Essential Supplies

The Society is not only providing the necessary supplies but also encouraging the fostering of animals during the freeze. In a bid to ensure the safety of these animals, they are offering free supplies for those willing to provide a temporary shelter for them in their homes. This inclusive initiative aims to secure the well-being of all pets, including those without permanent homes.

Essential Tips for Pet Owners

On their website, the Society provides detailed information and practical advice on how to protect pets during the forthcoming cold snap. Tips include dressing pets appropriately for the cold, checking for cats that may be hiding in car engines to stay warm, and taking special care of pets with health conditions that may make them more susceptible to the cold. The advice is comprehensive, also guiding pet owners on how to prepare an emergency kit for their pets in case of severe weather conditions.

Safe Outdoor Dogs Act and Winter Precautions

The Society also makes mention of the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, a clear reminder of the legal responsibilities pet owners have towards their pets, especially during extreme weather conditions. It further advises on the precautions to be taken during winter walks, to prevent any harm to the pets from the harsh cold.

One effective technique for pet protection, similar to protecting plants from cold damage, is the use of coverings. These coverings act as blankets, trapping the Earth’s heat to keep pets warm. They should ideally be applied in the early evening when the winds are calmer and removed the next day when temperatures rise to allow for sun exposure. In scenarios where freezing temperatures persist for several days, doubling up on coverings is recommended for added insulation.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

