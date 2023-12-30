en English
India

Gurugram Police Gears Up for New Year’s Eve with Extensive Security and Parking Measures

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:03 am EST
Gurugram Police Gears Up for New Year’s Eve with Extensive Security and Parking Measures

The Gurugram Police are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations, with a significant security force being deployed and elaborate parking arrangements being put in place in key areas expected to see large crowds. As the clock ticks towards the grand festivities, the police force is pulling out all stops to ensure a safe and secure environment for the city’s residents and visitors alike.

Strategic Deployment of Forces

On the evening of the event, a whopping 3,000 policemen will be strategically stationed across the city. The deployment will be particularly dense in nightlife hotspots such as Cyber Hub, MG Road, and Sector 29, which are expected to buzz with activity from 9 pm to 2 am. Ensuring no unruly elements spoil the festive spirit, the police force will be on high alert, with teams in plainclothes blending into the crowd and maintaining vigilance.

Transforming Sector 29 into Pedestrian-Only Zone

In a significant move to facilitate crowd movement and safety, Sector 29 will be transformed into a pedestrian-only zone. Vehicular access will be restricted, ensuring free movement for the crowd and minimizing potential accidents. The measure, while temporary, underscores the police’s commitment to maintaining order and safety during these high-traffic events.

Streamlined Parking and Transportation

Parking arrangements have been meticulously planned, with designated spots allocated in various parts of the city, including Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, Cyber Hub, Sector 29, Sector 65, and MG Road. This move is expected to accommodate the influx of vehicles and prevent chaotic parking situations. Moreover, specific areas will be allocated for cab services, aiming to streamline the transportation process and minimize wait times for party-goers.

Checkpoints Across the City

The police have also established 70 special checkpoints throughout the city, divided among different zones. These check-posts will stand as pillars of order, ensuring that the celebration remains within the boundaries of safety and lawfulness. The city is bracing for over 500 parties, and the Gurugram Police are ready to ensure a smooth and secure celebration.

The extensive measures taken by the Gurugram Police highlight their commitment to managing traffic, preventing drunk driving, and ensuring the safety of everyone during this high-traffic event. As the city gears up to bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024, the men and women in khaki are ensuring that the festivities remain a joyous occasion for all.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

