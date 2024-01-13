en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Grundy County Agency Issues Safety Recommendations for Space Heater Use

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Grundy County Agency Issues Safety Recommendations for Space Heater Use

The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency, in collaboration with the Division of Fire Safety in Missouri, has issued an urgent safety advisory concerning the use of space heaters and supplemental heating sources. This call for caution comes as temperatures plunge below freezing, prompting more families to rely on these devices for additional warmth.

The Hidden Dangers of Space Heaters

Space heaters, despite their utility, are the primary culprits behind home fires during the winter months. The misuse of these devices, such as overloading extension cords and improper placement, exacerbates the risk of fire hazards. Carbon monoxide poisoning, a silent yet deadly threat, is another danger associated with the use of generators as supplementary heating sources. In November and December 2023, such misuse resulted in the tragic loss of six lives and left one individual critically injured.

Ensuring Safety with Precautionary Measures

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety emphasizes the importance of adhering to manufacturer instructions and basic fire safety rules. State Fire Marshal Tim Bean strongly advises homeowners to install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their residences, a precautionary measure that the Dayton Fire Department offers assistance with. In addition to this, sleeping with bedroom doors closed can also significantly improve the chances of survival in case of a fire.

Recommended Guidelines for Space Heater Usage

The key to safe space heater use lies in following certain precautions. Always plug the heater directly into a wall outlet, avoiding the use of extension cords to prevent electrical hazards. Ensure that the heater is placed on a solid, flat surface, away from flammable materials. Opt for space heaters equipped with an auto shut-off feature, which turns the heater off automatically if it tips over. Regular furnace maintenance and responsible generator use can also help prevent carbon monoxide exposure, ensuring the safety and well-being of families during the frigid winter months.

0
Safety
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
23 mins ago
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
On a typically serene Saturday afternoon in Imsida, the tranquillity was shattered by the abrupt explosion of a gas heater. The incident took place at approximately 4:40 pm on Triq Ta’ Xmiexi, a usually quiet street in Imsida. The explosion reverberated through the neighbourhood, alarming the residents and prompting an immediate police response. The Explosion
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
Bracing for Winter's Fury: A Comprehensive Guide on Preparation
1 hour ago
Bracing for Winter's Fury: A Comprehensive Guide on Preparation
Severe Cold Outbreak to Hit U.S. Regions: Preparations and Safety Measures Advised
2 hours ago
Severe Cold Outbreak to Hit U.S. Regions: Preparations and Safety Measures Advised
Winter Storm Watch Issued: Imminent Sub-Zero Wind Chills Forecasted
33 mins ago
Winter Storm Watch Issued: Imminent Sub-Zero Wind Chills Forecasted
New Magistrate to Boost Legal Accessibility and Safety in Dominica
1 hour ago
New Magistrate to Boost Legal Accessibility and Safety in Dominica
Body Recovered from Batangas Waters, Philippine Coast Guard Calls for Vigilance
1 hour ago
Body Recovered from Batangas Waters, Philippine Coast Guard Calls for Vigilance
Latest Headlines
World News
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
18 seconds
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
China's Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw
26 seconds
China's Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI
34 seconds
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI
Greg Valentine Reveals Origins of 'The Hammer' Nickname and His Ownership of It
40 seconds
Greg Valentine Reveals Origins of 'The Hammer' Nickname and His Ownership of It
Unveiling the Future of Health and Wellness: Highlights from CES 2024
41 seconds
Unveiling the Future of Health and Wellness: Highlights from CES 2024
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
3 mins
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
3 mins
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
3 mins
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
3 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app