Grundy County Agency Issues Safety Recommendations for Space Heater Use

The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency, in collaboration with the Division of Fire Safety in Missouri, has issued an urgent safety advisory concerning the use of space heaters and supplemental heating sources. This call for caution comes as temperatures plunge below freezing, prompting more families to rely on these devices for additional warmth.

The Hidden Dangers of Space Heaters

Space heaters, despite their utility, are the primary culprits behind home fires during the winter months. The misuse of these devices, such as overloading extension cords and improper placement, exacerbates the risk of fire hazards. Carbon monoxide poisoning, a silent yet deadly threat, is another danger associated with the use of generators as supplementary heating sources. In November and December 2023, such misuse resulted in the tragic loss of six lives and left one individual critically injured.

Ensuring Safety with Precautionary Measures

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety emphasizes the importance of adhering to manufacturer instructions and basic fire safety rules. State Fire Marshal Tim Bean strongly advises homeowners to install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their residences, a precautionary measure that the Dayton Fire Department offers assistance with. In addition to this, sleeping with bedroom doors closed can also significantly improve the chances of survival in case of a fire.

Recommended Guidelines for Space Heater Usage

The key to safe space heater use lies in following certain precautions. Always plug the heater directly into a wall outlet, avoiding the use of extension cords to prevent electrical hazards. Ensure that the heater is placed on a solid, flat surface, away from flammable materials. Opt for space heaters equipped with an auto shut-off feature, which turns the heater off automatically if it tips over. Regular furnace maintenance and responsible generator use can also help prevent carbon monoxide exposure, ensuring the safety and well-being of families during the frigid winter months.