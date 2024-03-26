Greensburg Diocese Employs Retired Officers for School Safety and Mentorship in Pennsylvania

In an innovative approach to enhance safety and mentorship in schools, the Diocese of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, has taken the significant step of employing retired police officers. This initiative, led by Lt. Ryan Maher, a retired officer with 25 years of law enforcement experience, aims to position an officer in each of the 12 Catholic schools within the diocese. The move, initiated in July 2023, not only aims to bolster security but also to foster a closer relationship between students and law enforcement professionals, serving as a dual function for these officers as security details and mentors.

Building a Community of Trust

The officers, all of whom possess at least 20 years of law enforcement experience, are required to have completed their training at either the Pennsylvania State Police Academy or the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers Training Academy. The intention behind this stringent requirement is clear: to ensure that each officer can seamlessly integrate into the school environment, becoming a familiar and trusted presence among both students and parents. "Our goal is to have a full-time officer assigned to each building, because then they become a member of that school community," Maher explained, emphasizing the importance of building relationships and trust within the school setting.

A Rigorous Selection Process

The selection process for these positions was meticulous, with a focus on finding individuals who could embody the role of a mentor as well as a security officer. "We don't want a hard-nosed law enforcement officer... We want that person that's going to be a mentor to the kids and be a part of that community," Maher noted. This careful vetting process underscores the diocese's commitment to creating a safe, supportive environment for students, where officers are seen as approachable figures rather than imposing authorities.

More Than Just Security

While the primary mission of this initiative is to enhance safety within Catholic schools, the presence of these officers has had a profound additional benefit: mentorship. Officers are actively engaging with students, inquiring about their academics and extracurricular activities, and even participating in school events such as graduation ceremonies. This engagement has fostered a sense of community and belonging, with officers becoming integral members of the school's ecosystem. The initiative also aligns with broader efforts to tackle school violence from multiple angles, including mental health support and physical security improvements.

The pioneering approach of the Diocese of Greensburg serves as a potential model for institutions seeking to balance safety with the nurturing of positive relationships between students and law enforcement. As Maher reflects on the initiative, it's clear that this program is about more than just preventing tragedy; it's about building a community of trust, respect, and mutual support. This initiative not only enhances the physical safety of students but also contributes to their emotional and social well-being, demonstrating the multifaceted benefits of such innovative approaches to school safety.