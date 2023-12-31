Global Cities Gear Up for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebrations

As the clock ticks down to the New Year, cities across the globe are preparing to welcome 2024 with grandeur and festivity. The annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, accompanied by performances by renowned artists such as Paul Anka and Flo Rida, is one of the most anticipated events. The live stream of this spectacular event, hosted by Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell, will commence at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Best and Worst Cities for New Year’s Eve

A recent study by WalletHub has ranked the top cities in the U.S. for ringing in the New Year, taking into account factors such as entertainment, food options, costs, and safety and accessibility. With an array of offerings, Orlando, Florida, and San Diego, California, occupy the top spots, while New York City, despite its iconic ball drop event, is in the third position. On the other end of the spectrum, North Las Vegas, Nevada was ranked as the least favorable city to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve Around the World

The New Year’s Eve is celebrated uniquely in different parts of the world. From church services in Ghana and South Sudan to Soviet-influenced festivities in Azerbaijan, and from colorful fireworks in Egypt to music countdowns and barbecues in South Africa, each nation has its special way of marking the arrival of the New Year. Even within the same country, different communities have their distinct traditions. In Bangladesh, for instance, Muslims and Hindus have their unique ways of celebrating the New Year.

New Year’s Eve Live Nashville’s Big Bash

In addition to the Times Square event, CBS is hosting ‘New Year’s Eve Live Nashville’s Big Bash’, a star-studded party featuring Grammy-nominated artist Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith as hosts. The event, set to air live on December 31, 2023, will also provide live coverage from New York’s Times Square. Viewers can tune in to CBS, Paramount, or FuboTV, or use an indoor TV antenna to catch the celebrations.