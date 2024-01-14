Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Kicks Off Amidst Explosion Aftermath and Weather Concerns

An iconic tradition in Fort Worth, the annual All-Western Parade of the Stock Show and Rodeo, commenced on Saturday, undeterred by the challenges of a gas explosion that occurred earlier in the week and the anticipated cold weather. Jennifer Carbajal, along with her family, was among the attendees, embracing the celebration of their culture through a vibrant display of horses and pageantry.

Change in Parade Route

The explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel on Monday necessitated a shift in the parade’s planned route. Despite this disruption, the organizers demonstrated remarkable adaptability, promptly rerouting the parade to Main and Commerce streets. Attendees like first-timer Amy Wofford were kept informed of the new route through timely social media updates.

Parade Proceeds Amidst Explosion Aftermath

The parade went ahead as planned, with pleasant weather conditions, defying earlier concerns about potential disruptions. The explosion at the Sandman hotel, which resulted from a presumed gas leak originating from a basement-level restaurant, injured 21 people, one critically. However, following the incident, Atmos Energy conducted an investigation and found no evidence suggesting that its gas lines and equipment were responsible for the blast. Fort Worth officials believe natural gas was involved and have shifted the focus of the investigation inside the building.

Pending Lawsuits and Safety Measures

In the aftermath of the explosion, a Tarrant County man has filed a lawsuit against the utility company, the hotel’s managers, and owners, alleging that they failed to ensure safe conditions inside the hotel. The lawsuit highlights the growing concern over gas leak fires and explosions, which have been occurring more frequently across the country, according to a recent report from a watchdog group. Despite these challenges, the organizers of the Stock Show and Rodeo are committed to ensuring the safety of attendees and are ready to implement additional measures such as salting roads and sidewalks around the arena to combat the forthcoming winter weather.