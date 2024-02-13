Ford Recalls Nearly 1.9 Million Ford Explorer Models for Windshield Trim Detachment Issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has closed an investigation into 2011-2019 Ford Explorer models following Ford's recall for windshield trim panel detachment issues. Affecting approximately 1,864,480 Ford Explorer models, the recall is due to faulty A-pillar trim retention clips that may result in the trim piece becoming detached.

Ford's Recall: A Response to NHTSA Investigation

Ford's recent recall of nearly 1.9 million Ford Explorer models comes after a probe by the NHTSA into windshield trim panel detachment issues. The affected models, ranging from 2011 to 2019, have A-pillar trim retention clips that may be insufficient, leading to the trim piece detaching and posing potential hazards to drivers and passengers.

The Cause: Faulty Retention Clips

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the primary issue stems from the A-pillar trim retention clips, which are responsible for securing the windshield trim panel in place. If these clips are not functioning correctly, they may cause the trim piece to become detached while driving.

Ford's Solution: Replacement and Additional Adhesive

Ford has committed to replacing the faulty clips and trim if necessary, in addition to applying extra adhesive to prevent future detachment. Owners of the affected Ford Explorer models will be notified and are advised to take their vehicles to a Ford dealership for the necessary repairs.

In a related development, Ford has issued another recall for 118 2023 Ford Explorers due to concerns over the right lower knuckle-to-strut fastener. The problem arises from a production issue related to the tool used to tighten these fasteners.

On December 19, 2023, Ford identified that the primary double spindle fixture tool, responsible for securing the fasteners, was out of service. As a result, a backup tool, a clicker wrench, was employed. However, this tool could not record torque levels, making it impossible for Ford to determine if the affected vehicles were torqued correctly.

If the fastener is not tightened properly, it could fall out, leading to sudden changes in tire camber, pulling, and changes in steering effort, which could result in an accident. Moreover, if the brake hose comes into contact with the tire, it could form a leak, leading to decreased braking performance and an increased risk of a crash.

Ford will begin notifying owners of the affected 2023 Ford Explorers on March 4 and will ask them to take their vehicles to a dealer for inspection and tightening of the strut to the correct torque, if necessary.

Both recalls highlight Ford's commitment to addressing potential safety issues in their vehicles and ensuring the well-being of their customers.