Residents of a Florida neighborhood are up in arms after discovering that over twenty foreign students are being housed in a single-family home, sparking concerns over safety and legality. These students, recruited by Lighthouse Christian Academy in Gulf Breeze for athletic purposes, have been confirmed by Midway Fire Department's Chief Jonathan Kanzigg to be living in conditions that violate local occupancy laws, raising alarms not just as a nuisance but as a serious community threat.

Advertisment

Following an anonymous tip, Chief Kanzigg's investigation revealed the students' on-campus housing was not up to code, leading to their relocation to a 3,000-square-foot residential home in the community. Neighbors expressed discomfort and concern for their safety, noting some students were even staying in the garage. The situation escalated as community members voiced fears about their children's safety and the inappropriate use of residential homes for boarding a large number of students.

Lighthouse Christian Academy's Response

Attempts to seek explanations from Lighthouse Christian Academy were met with silence, as school officials refused to engage with inquiries regarding the students' living arrangements. The lack of response has left the community and news outlets in the dark about the school's stance and planned actions to remedy the situation that has clearly breached local residential and safety standards.

The Midway Fire Department, under Chief Kanzigg's leadership, is now actively seeking solutions to safeguard the wellbeing of the foreign students, acknowledging the department's responsibility since becoming aware of the situation. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the responsibilities of educational institutions in ensuring safe and legal housing for their students, especially when recruited from abroad.