Estonia’s Rescue Board Issues Heating Safety Guidelines Amid Severe Cold Snap

As Estonia grapples with plummeting temperatures reaching as low as -30 degrees Celsius, the nation’s agricultural weekly, Maaleht, and the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), have issued crucial safety guidelines for heating homes during these severe cold snaps. The issuance of these guidelines has come in the wake of an observed increase in house fire incidents, which, according to the Rescue Board, seems to be inversely related to the dropping temperatures.

Guidelines for Safe Heating

Indrek Laanepõld, the head of safety at the Rescue Board’s Western district, advocates for a different approach to heating homes during these times. Rather than heating homes intensively, Laanepõld suggests heating homes less intensively but more frequently, such as twice a day. This, he explains, can help manage the greater temperature span without overburdening the heating systems.

Caution with Traditional Heating Systems

Homeowners, particularly those living in older wooden houses, are urged to exercise caution with masonry heaters, fireplaces, and wood-burning stoves. Practices such as not closing the chimney dampers too early and keeping combustibles at a safe distance are strongly recommended. Electric heating systems should not be overloaded as this could lead to fires.

Insulation, Maintenance, and Safety Measures

Proper insulation of pipes is essential to prevent freezing and bursting, and the Rescue Board issues a strict warning against DIY thawing methods involving open flames. Regular maintenance of heating elements and exhaust systems is emphasized, along with the necessity of functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for safety. Additionally, vehicle owners are cautioned against overusing in-car heaters to avoid electrical faults or fires.

The Environment Agency has issued a weather warning due to the extreme cold and accompanying easterly winds, signaling the need for heightened caution during this period.