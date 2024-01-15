Erlanger Medical Group Adjusts Operating Hours Amidst Adverse Weather

Erlanger Medical Group, a major healthcare provider in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was forced to adjust its operational hours due to adverse weather conditions. All of its clinics and physician offices, including Erlanger Cancer Services Clinics and Offices, closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The decision was made to safeguard the health of both patients and medical staff amidst the icy conditions that had taken hold of the Tennessee Valley.

Adjustments Across the Board

Not all Erlanger locations adhered to the same schedule. The Western Carolina Hospital clinics and physician offices shifted their opening time to 10 a.m. on the same Tuesday. The rest of the Erlanger Medical Group locations also saw delays, with their openings postponed until noon.

Weather Impact on the Wider Community

The inclement weather didn't just affect medical facilities. Schools, government offices, and airports also felt the impact. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), Chattanooga State, Georgia Northwest Technical College, and several other educational institutions closed their doors on Tuesday. Albert Waterhouse, an airport spokesperson, warned of potential flight delays and cancellations. Furthermore, shelters opened throughout the Tennessee Valley to provide refuge for those most affected by the harsh conditions.

About Erlanger Medical Group

The Erlanger Health System is an academic medical center and the largest healthcare system in Chattanooga, Tenn. It includes seven hospitals and seven emergency departments, providing tertiary care services across a 50,000 square-mile region. It is also affiliated with the University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is a Level-One Trauma Center for adults. The Children's Hospital at Erlanger is the region's only pediatric hospital providing trauma and critical care, with the only Level IV neonatal intensive care unit in the region. With over 6,300 employees, the health system treats approximately 800,000 individuals annually.

As the severe weather continues to unfold, the Erlanger Medical Group, along with other institutions and agencies across the region, will continue to adapt their operations to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.