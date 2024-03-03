Enhanced Beach Safety: Malta to Station More Lifeguards, Extend Hours Ahead of Swimming Season

Malta's commitment to beach safety is set to reach new heights as Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo announces plans to deploy additional lifeguards across more beaches, extend their duty hours, and prolong their service period in anticipation of the upcoming swimming season. This proactive approach, driven by the impacts of climate change on seasonal swimming behaviors, aims to ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for beachgoers.

Addressing Climate Change with Extended Lifeguard Services

Recognizing the shift in swimming patterns due to warmer climates, Malta's Tourism Ministry is taking strides to adapt its beach safety measures. Minister Bartolo highlighted the necessity of this initiative, noting the early commencement of the swimming season as a direct consequence of climate change. The plan involves not only increasing the number of beaches with lifeguard supervision but also extending the operational period beyond the traditional start date of June 15. With internal discussions ongoing, further details on the specific beaches to benefit from this enhanced coverage and the extended time frame for the lifeguard services are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Preparations for a Safer Swimming Season

In preparation for the implementation of these new measures, the Ministry is set to issue a tender for lifeguard services once the plan's details are finalized. This announcement comes after Minister Bartolo's statement last May regarding the expiration of a three-year tender in 2023 and the initial postponement of the lifeguard service extension to the 2024 season. Last summer saw lifeguard coverage on 19 beaches across Malta and Gozo, with lifeguards on duty every day from 10 am to 6 pm. The inclusion of additional beaches, such as the popular St Peter's Pool in Marsaxlokk which previously lacked lifeguard supervision, is a significant step towards enhancing beach safety for both locals and tourists alike.

Future Implications and Public Response

The Ministry's decision to bolster beach safety measures has been met with positive feedback from the public, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding beachgoers against potential hazards. By extending the lifeguard service period and expanding coverage to more beaches, Malta is setting a precedent for proactive beach safety management. This initiative not only reflects the government's responsiveness to the effects of climate change on recreational habits but also underscores its commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all beach enthusiasts. As the details of the plan are ironed out and the tender for lifeguard services is issued, the anticipation for a safer swimming season grows, promising a better protected and more secure beach-going experience for everyone.