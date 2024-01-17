End of an Era: Controlled Explosion Brings Down 89-Year-Old Bridge

In a spectacle that drew the attention of onlookers, the 89-year-old Upper Gassaway Bridge in Gassaway, West Virginia, came crumbling down, its remnants now lying on the banks of the Elk River. The bridge, built in 1935, has been a part of the town's history for nearly nine decades, witnessing countless journeys, and standing as a testament to the engineering capabilities of the time.

A Controlled End

The bridge didn't simply collapse; it was brought down in a controlled explosion, a process often referred to as 'Fire in the hole!' by demolition crews. The main span of the bridge was strategically demolished using explosives, with the steel frame later lifted out of the river. This method is commonly used for outdated or unsafe structures, allowing for the safe and efficient removal of such edifices to make way for modern replacements.

The Bridge's Journey

Over the years, the Upper Gassaway Bridge had undergone several repairs and renovations. However, by 2016, it was determined that mere repairs would not suffice. The bridge had reached the end of its service life and needed to be replaced. This realization marked the beginning of the end for the long-standing structure, and soon, plans were underway to bid it a controlled and dignified farewell.

A New Beginning

As the old bridge was laid to rest, a new chapter began. Orders Construction was awarded a contract worth $4,719,806.85 to both build a new bridge and tear down the old one. The removal of the aged bridge is not just the end of an era, but also the heralding of a new era of improved transportation infrastructure and safety for the Gassaway community.