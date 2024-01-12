en English
Automotive

Emerson Introduces Fisher 63EGLP-16 Pilot Operated Relief Valve for Pressurized Bullet Tanks

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:53 am EST
Emerson Introduces Fisher 63EGLP-16 Pilot Operated Relief Valve for Pressurized Bullet Tanks

In a recent development, industrial automation giant Emerson has broadened its Fisher safety valve product range with the unveiling of the Fisher 63EGLP-16 Pilot Operated Relief Valve. This new addition is specifically tailored for pressurized bullet tanks tasked with the storage of liquid propane and anhydrous ammonia.

A Valve Designed for Efficiency and Safety

The 2-inch valve, certified under UL132 and ASME Section VIII, offers benefits akin to traditional multi-ported valves while providing the boon of easier installation and maintenance. One of its unique features is a pre-installed national pipe tapered (NPT) thread standard 2-inch male hex nipple, essentially providing a direct and straightforward connection. This design innovation directly addresses the ongoing market demand for a 2-inch connection solution.

Aligning with NFPA 58 Code Requirement

Emerson’s new valve product design aligns with the NFPA 58 code requirement, which stipulates that the pressure relief valve (PRV) must be connected directly to the tank without an isolation valve. This compliance ensures safety while also enhancing operational efficiency.

Redundancy and Reliability

Moreover, the Fisher 63EGLP-16 valve incorporates a dual pilot array for redundancy, effectively ensuring that at least one pilot remains operational while the other is removed for testing. This feature becomes indispensable considering the inherent challenges of testing PRVs on pressurized tanks in operation. The 2-inch PRV is based on the design of the Fisher 63EGLP 4-inch CL300 model, a product that has consistently demonstrated reliable operation for over a decade. Through this, Emerson’s new offering addresses the critical safety requirements of smaller tanks without compromising on longevity and reliability.

Automotive Safety
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

