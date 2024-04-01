Easter Exodus: Over 1000 Arrested for Reckless Driving as Gauteng Roads Swell

As travellers make their way back into Gauteng post-Easter weekend, traffic officials have issued a stern warning against using dark, secluded roads, spotlighting a significant uptick in reckless road behaviour. With over 1000 individuals detained for violations and 900 vehicles impounded, authorities are on high alert. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, stationed at Mariannhill Toll Plaza, emphasized the necessity of responsible driving amidst the surge in traffic volumes.

Crackdown on Road Indiscipline

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has been vigilant since the commencement of the Easter weekend, enforcing strict measures to curb reckless driving. An alarming report reveals that over 1000 drivers have been arrested, and approximately 900 vehicles seized nationally for various offenses, including drunk driving and operating unworthy vehicles. With traffic fines nearing the one million mark, the RTMC's 2024 Easter Season Road Safety campaign aims to foster a culture of responsible road usage to mitigate crashes and fatalities.

High Traffic Volumes Challenge Gauteng

The return journey to Gauteng has seen a dramatic increase in traffic, with over 2000 vehicles recorded at key toll plazas like Carousel. Major routes, especially the N1 South between Polokwane and Pretoria, have experienced heavy congestion. Tragically, two pedestrians lost their lives in an accident on the N3 highway, underscoring the perils of heightened traffic movement. Authorities are advising motorists to seek alternative routes and remain vigilant to ensure safety on the roads.

Call to Action for Motorists

In light of these developments, Minister Chikunga urges drivers to take necessary precautions, including resting adequately before long drives and adhering strictly to traffic regulations. The emphasis on avoiding dark and secluded roads is part of a broader appeal for heightened awareness and responsibility among road users. As law enforcement continues to monitor the situation closely, the collective effort of all motorists is crucial in preventing further incidents and ensuring a safe return for everyone making their way back into Gauteng.