Europe

Dublin Nightlife: A Safety Concern?

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
Dublin Nightlife: A Safety Concern?

OLBG, an online betting guide, has recently ranked Dublin as one of the most dangerous cities for nightlife in Europe. According to their study, Dublin is the ninth most dangerous city, with a safety score of 47.18. This evaluation has ignited a conversation about security concerns, especially in the wake of a late-night assault in the city center.

Europe’s Nightlife Safety: A Closer Look

The study conducted by OLBG assessed the safety of various European cities known for their vibrant nightlife. It ranked Birmingham as the most dangerous city, followed by Naples, Paris, and Athens in second, third, and fourth places respectively. Manchester and London were also deemed more unsafe than Dublin, taking the fifth and eighth spots on the list. Lyon, Brussels, and Milan secured the sixth, seventh, and tenth positions.

The Other Side of the Coin: Beer Prices and Accommodation

Apart from safety, the study provides intriguing insights into other aspects of European nightlife. Stockholm, while not being considered dangerous, was found to have the sparsest nightlife options. The Swedish capital has the lowest number of bars and nightclubs per capita in Europe, and an average beer price that reaches €6.92, making it a less attractive destination for nightlife enthusiasts.

Conversely, Warsaw emerged as a budget-friendly city for night owls. The Polish capital boasts the lowest Airbnb prices in Europe, with some listings going for less than €30 per night, offering affordable accommodation options to tourists and locals alike.

Manchester: High Risk, High Reward?

Despite being ranked as the fifth most dangerous city for nightlife, Manchester has some redeeming qualities. The city was recognized for having the highest number of bars and nightclubs per capita in Europe. This suggests that while the risk factor might be high, the city offers a plethora of choices for those seeking an active nightlife.

The study’s findings shed light on the various aspects of nightlife safety across Europe, providing a comprehensive view that extends beyond mere safety rankings. It highlights the need for city authorities to prioritize safety measures without compromising on the vitality of their nightlife scenes.

Europe Safety
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience.

