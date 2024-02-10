Doubtful Sound Cruise Ship Grounding Spurs Council Talks on Maritime Safety

Last month, the Fiordland Navigator, a cruise ship operated by RealNZ, ran aground in Doubtful Sound, triggering an unexpected evacuation of its 67 crew and passengers to Deep Cove. This incident has now sparked a crucial debate among Southland regional councillors about maritime safety and the organization's responsibilities concerning marine bylaws.

A Call for Enhanced Marine Safety

The Fiordland Navigator's untimely grounding has prompted Environment Southland's chief executive, Wilma Falconer, to initiate discussions at a council meeting. The agenda revolves around the breadth of the council's responsibilities in marine safety and bylaws, particularly within the vast and remote marine area they oversee.

Following thorough inspections, the vessel was given the green light to resume trips within the same month. However, the incident has left a lingering question: Is the current approach to maritime safety sufficient?

Ongoing Investigations and Council Involvement

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission and Maritime NZ have launched investigations into the grounding incident. The council's harbourmaster is expected to be briefed on the findings once the investigations are concluded.

Tourist Season and Future Plans

The Fiordland Navigator is scheduled to remain in the Doubtful/Thompson Sound area until the end of the tourist season in May. After which, it will move to Bluff for scheduled maintenance.