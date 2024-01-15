Discarded batteries, carelessly thrown into bins, are now the leading cause of fires in rubbish and recycling trucks, presenting grave risks to the safety of personnel and property. The public is being urged to separate batteries from old items before disposal in hard rubbish or recycling, as these serve as inadvertent igniters.

Drop-off Points for Battery Disposal

In a bid to mitigate this crisis, a list of convenient locations for battery drop-off has been circulated. Dominant retailers such as Coles, Woolworths, Aldi, Officeworks, and Bunnings have proactively become part of this initiative. A more extensive list of battery drop-off points can be accessed at the B-cycle drop-off point.

Hazardous Items and Their Proper Disposal

The public is also being reminded about the correct disposal methods for other potentially hazardous items that can trigger accidental fires. These items encapsulate all types of batteries, non-empty aerosol cans, household chemicals, accelerants, gas bottles, flares, ammunition, and hot coals or lit cigarettes. A comprehensive A-Z rubbish and recycling guide is available to aid in their safe disposal. The 'recycling near you' website is a handy tool for individuals to search for drop-off points nearby.

Guidelines for Recycling Bin Collection

For a more detailed understanding of what items can be safely put into recycling bins, the public is guided to refer to the guidelines for recycling bin collection and hard rubbish services. The emphasis is on the critical nature of this guidance for ensuring the safety of waste management staff and maintaining the integrity of the recycling process.

In addition to this, the web page content provides information about the environmental impact of improperly disposing batteries and the importance of recycling them to prevent eco-toxic materials from leaching into the environment. The environmental advantages of rechargeable batteries are underscored, along with their recyclability and the necessity to bring them to the Westchester County Household Materials Recovery Facility.

Throwing rechargeable batteries in the trash is illegal, and free battery disposal is offered at the Shepparton, Ardmona, and Murchison Resource Recovery Centres.