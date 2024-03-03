Dhaka's Fire Safety Negligence Exposed: Restaurants Risk Lives Without Proper Exits

In Dhaka's bustling Banani and Gulshan neighborhoods, renowned for their opulence, a glaring disregard for fire safety regulations puts countless lives at risk daily. An investigation reveals that many restaurants and commercial buildings, despite past tragedies, continue to operate without essential fire exits, a situation exacerbated by lax enforcement and oversight by responsible authorities.

History Repeats Itself

Recalling the harrowing FR Tower fire incident of 2019, which claimed 25 lives, it's evident that lessons have not been learned. Shohrab, a witness to the tragedy, underscores the grim reality of such avoidable disasters. Yet, establishments like Madchef and Hakka Dhaka in Navana Rowshan Syed Plaza have been operating for five years without fire exits, clearly highlighting a systemic issue of safety negligence. Managers and employees express concerns over the risk this poses, emphasizing the need for immediate action to prevent another catastrophe.

Regulatory Oversight or Lack Thereof

Despite regulations, buildings like FR Tower received approval from RAJUK (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha), Dhaka's development authority, without meeting essential fire safety requirements. This raises questions about the effectiveness of the regulatory framework and the accountability of those meant to enforce it. Experts, including Brig Gen Ali Ahmed Khan (retd), former director general of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense, criticize the approval of commercial buildings without emergency exits, pointing to a flawed approval process and the dire consequences it invites.

A Path to Safety or Catastrophe?

The investigation's findings in Banani and Gulshan reveal a disturbing trend: most restaurants lack properly marked fire exits, if they have them at all, often leading patrons through hazardous kitchen areas in emergencies. This not only violates fire safety norms but also endangers lives. The situation is compounded by the absence of regular inspections and adherence to the Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC), highlighting a culture of complacency and neglect towards fire safety in some of Dhaka's most frequented establishments.

The persistent issue of fire safety negligence in Dhaka's commercial buildings, underscored by recent investigations, signals an urgent need for reform. With past tragedies serving as grim reminders, the city's authorities, building owners, and occupants must prioritize safety measures to avert future disasters. As Dhaka continues to grow, ensuring the safety of its citizens must become an integral part of its development narrative, requiring a concerted effort from all stakeholders.