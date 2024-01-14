en English
Safety

Denver Water Provides Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes as Colorado Temperatures Drop

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Denver Water Provides Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes as Colorado Temperatures Drop

In the face of Colorado’s plummeting temperatures, homeowners are grappling with the looming threat of frozen pipes, a scenario that can lead to significant property damage. Denver Water has stepped up to offer a series of preventive measures to mitigate this risk. As per their advice, insulating pipes near exterior walls, windows, and in unheated basements is a crucial step towards preventing freeze-ups.

Preventive Measures for Homeowners

Disconnecting hoses from faucets is another effective strategy that safeguards both freeze-proof faucets and the hoses themselves. Denver Water strongly advises maintaining thermostat settings at no less than 65 degrees, even when the home is unoccupied for extended periods, particularly during subzero conditions. A slow trickle from faucets helps keep water in motion, thereby reducing the chances of freezing.

Warming areas where plumbing traverses through unheated spaces is a practical approach to prevent freezing. Homeowners should be aware of the location of the water shut-off valve, enabling quick action to halt water flow in the event of a leak. If a pipe is already frozen, Denver Water urges homeowners to take immediate action. This could involve turning off the water and attempting to thaw the pipe or seeking the services of a certified plumber.

Guidance from the Colorado Department of Transportation

Simultaneously, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has provided a checklist of essential and secondary items to keep in vehicles during extreme cold weather. Emphasizing the importance of a full tank of gas, CDOT advises drivers feeling anxious or unsafe due to harsh weather to wait for conditions to improve before venturing out.

Protecting Water Systems

The Lake County Department of Utilities is also reminding residents to shield their water systems from freezing during winter. Their guidance includes disconnecting and draining outdoor garden hoses, covering and insulating outside faucets, and keeping garage doors closed if water supply lines are located inside. They also suggest using electric heating tape on pipes in unheated areas, allowing a trickle of water from faucets located along exterior walls, and shutting off the water at the main valve in case of a burst pipe.

Preparation for the Winter

For residents planning to head south for the winter, the department recommends setting the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit and arranging for a friend or neighbor to check on the house daily. The department also offers a free service to shut off the water on the street with 24-hour notice. The impending cold wave underscores the importance of these preventive measures, particularly during the holiday season when many homes may be unoccupied for long periods.

Safety Weather
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

