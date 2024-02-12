Cotswolds Burglaries: Police Appeal for Public Help After Series of Thefts

Gloucestershire Police appeals for public assistance following a series of burglaries in the Cotswolds last month. Two residences in Oddington and Moreton-in-Marsh were targeted, with power tools worth £3,500 stolen from one property and a white hand towel from the other.

A Series of Unsettling Incidents

As the tranquil Cotswolds landscape is shaken by an unsettling series of burglaries, Gloucestershire Police reaches out to the community for help. In Oddington and Moreton-in-Marsh, two homes fell prey to the unknown offenders last month. The first incident involved a break-in through a downstairs window, where power tools worth a staggering £3,500 were taken. In the second incident, the thieves smashed the front door handle and lock of a residence in Varsity Close, Moreton-in-Marsh. However, their plans were foiled when they were disturbed, and they fled with nothing more than a single white hand towel.

A Call for Vigilance

In an effort to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of local residents, Gloucestershire Police urges everyone to remain vigilant. They advise keeping all windows and doors locked and verifying the identity of any cold callers. Moreover, they request that anyone with information or CCTV footage related to these burglaries come forward. Every piece of information is vital in solving these crimes and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Additional Concerns in North Cerney

The Cotswolds' recent spate of burglaries doesn't end in Oddington and Moreton-in-Marsh. In North Cerney, two cars and two silver trophies were stolen from a property over the weekend. CCTV footage shows three males arriving at the house in a dark estate vehicle at 4.17am on Saturday, February 10. They gained entry by taking the garage, house, and car keys from inside the property before making off with the vehicles and trophies. As with the earlier incidents, police are appealing for information on this crime and urging residents to be cautious and report any suspicious activity.

As the date reaches 2024-02-12, the situation in the Cotswolds remains tense. The police depend on the cooperation and vigilance of the community to put an end to these crimes and restore the peace and security that the Cotswolds are known for.

Stay alert, and together, let's make the Cotswolds a safe haven once more.