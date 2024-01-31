Colorado Dog Survives Mountain Lion Attack: A Lesson in Wildlife Co-existence

In the heart of Colorado, an unexpected tale of survival unfolds as a pet dog lives through an attack from a mountain lion. Furgus, a 14-month-old Australian shepherd and black-mouth cur mix, was snatched from his backyard, setting the stage for a harrowing rescue by his owners, Shawne and Shannon Leach.

Tracking the Predator

Undeterred by the dangers, the Leach couple traced the predator's footprints in the snow, leading them to the edge of Keystone Ranch golf course. Their confrontation with the mountain lion, marked by Shannon firing shots, not to kill but to scare away the wild beast, resulted in Furgus's release. Despite losing an eye, Furgus was otherwise in relatively good health.

Living in Mountain Lion Territory

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that the mountain lion was unhurt, underscoring the fact that it is illegal to kill a mountain lion for attacking a pet. However, scaring it away in defense of human life is permissible. The incident serves as a stark reminder that Summit County is mountain lion territory, and residents need to take precautions to keep their pets safe.

Keeping Pets Safe

Authorities have advised residents on preventive measures to ensure pet safety. These include supervising pets outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn when mountain lions are most active, making loud noises to haze away potential predators, keeping dogs on leashes, and avoiding feeding pets or wildlife outside to prevent attracting these formidable creatures. Reporting mountain lion sightings is also encouraged to help wildlife officials monitor their behavior.

The National Park Service emphasizes that though mountain lion attacks are rare, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of encounters escalating into attacks. This incident, while disturbing, provides a valuable lesson in co-existing with wildlife, especially in regions where humans and predators share habitats.