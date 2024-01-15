Burnaby RCMP Mobilizes to Assist Vulnerable Individuals During Cold Snap

The Burnaby RCMP demonstrated quick response and community concern as they initiated an extreme-weather response plan last week during a cold snap. The initiative, led by Sgt. Neil Jones of the RCMP's Police Mental Health and Homelessness Outreach Team (PMHOT) and Community Response Team (CRT), saw officers working overtime to aid vulnerable members of the community.

Patrols Engage with Community Members

Over the course of three nights, these additional patrols engaged with numerous community members, directly assisting several to reach warming shelters. The focus was to locate those in need and help them reach safe havens, ensuring their well-being in adverse weather conditions.

Access to Emergency Shelters

Burnaby residents have access to four emergency shelters during such critical weather conditions. These include the Progressive Housing Society's shelter, Neighbourhood Church, Westminster Bible Chapel, and the Buller Warming Shelter, which operates 24 hours a day. These facilities provide critical support to the community, offering warmth and safety to those most at risk during harsh winter months.

Community Involvement and Welfare Checks

Sgt. Neil Jones underscored the RCMP's commitment to community safety but also highlighted the importance of community involvement. Residents can play a vital role in these initiatives by requesting welfare checks for individuals they are concerned about. These can be done by contacting the police via non-emergency or emergency lines. In urgent situations, affected individuals are urged to seek immediate warmth and assistance by entering nearby establishments or contacting emergency services.

