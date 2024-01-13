en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Bracing for Winter’s Fury: A Comprehensive Guide on Preparation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Bracing for Winter’s Fury: A Comprehensive Guide on Preparation

As winter’s fury unleashes its icy grip, the importance of being prepared for severe weather conditions is paramount. With expert advice from government agencies like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service, this guide outlines practical steps to ensure safety during periods of extreme cold and strong winds.

Essential Supplies for Survival

Preparedness begins with having essential supplies at hand. These include flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, a manual can opener, medicine, first aid supplies, emergency heat sources, and a fire extinguisher. It is equally important to stock non-perishable food items that don’t require refrigeration, such as dry cereal, shelf-stable milk, nuts, and protein bars.

Ensuring a sufficient supply of drinking water is of utmost importance. Ideally, one should have at least a gallon per person per day stored, for a minimum of three days. This not only accounts for drinking but also sanitation needs.

Safe Usage of Backup Generators

In the event of a power outage, backup generators can be a lifesaver. However, they must be used safely. Generators should only be run outdoors and maintained at least 20 feet away from the home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Additionally, working carbon monoxide monitors should be strategically installed on each floor of the home.

Avoiding Unsafe Heating Practices

The article strongly cautions against the use of ovens, camp stoves, charcoal-burning devices, or running a car engine in a closed garage as heating methods. Such practices can lead to dangerous carbon monoxide build-up, emphasizing the criticality of safety during hazardous winter conditions.

0
Safety Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
21 mins ago
Severe Cold Outbreak to Hit U.S. Regions: Preparations and Safety Measures Advised
A series of Arctic storms is set to unleash a severe cold outbreak across the Plains, Midwest, and Mid-South regions of the U.S. from January 14-17, 2024. This significant weather event is anticipated to bring extremely low temperatures and potential snowfall to these areas, posing challenges and risks to health, daily life, and infrastructure. Intense
Severe Cold Outbreak to Hit U.S. Regions: Preparations and Safety Measures Advised
Avalanche Safety: A Lifesaving Guide for Winter Sports Enthusiasts
3 hours ago
Avalanche Safety: A Lifesaving Guide for Winter Sports Enthusiasts
Parents Persist in Inappropriate Parking Near Halesowen School Despite Police Warnings
3 hours ago
Parents Persist in Inappropriate Parking Near Halesowen School Despite Police Warnings
Flash Flood in Jalan Lambak: Authorities Urge Caution
24 mins ago
Flash Flood in Jalan Lambak: Authorities Urge Caution
Man Dies Attempting to Charge Phone on Transformer: A Deadly Reminder of Electrical Safety
1 hour ago
Man Dies Attempting to Charge Phone on Transformer: A Deadly Reminder of Electrical Safety
Major Fire at Dombivli's Palava Township: Safety Standards in Question
2 hours ago
Major Fire at Dombivli's Palava Township: Safety Standards in Question
Latest Headlines
World News
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
4 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
4 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
4 mins
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
5 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
6 mins
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
7 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
8 mins
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
11 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
14 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
19 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
31 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app