en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Bracing for Winter: A Guide to Home Preparedness

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
Bracing for Winter: A Guide to Home Preparedness

With the onset of the winter season, the necessity to prepare homes for extreme cold and severe weather conditions becomes paramount. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) urges residents to maintain a stockpile of emergency supplies such as flashlights, additional batteries, warm blankets, a manual can opener, supplemental medicine, first aid supplies, emergency heat sources, and a fire extinguisher.

Feeding the Storm

Food is a critical aspect of winter preparedness. NOAA recommends storing non-perishable food items like dry cereal, shelf-stable milk, nuts, and protein bars—items that do not require refrigeration. The National Weather Service highlights the significance of having a minimum of a three-day supply of bottled drinking water, calculated at one gallon per person per day.

Power Outage Precautions

In the event of power outages, a backup generator can be a lifeline. However, it must be operated exclusively outdoors and positioned more than 20 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Working carbon monoxide monitors should be present on each floor of the house. It is also crucial to refrain from using ovens, camp stoves, or charcoal-burning devices as heat sources for your home, and never run a car engine in a closed garage, as these can also lead to carbon monoxide buildup.

Weathering the Financial Storm

The cost of not preparing for winter weather can be steep, with repairs for frozen pipes reaching up to $11,000 and damage from falling gutters averaging $600. Ensuring homes are winter-proof, such as caulking windows, insulating pipes, clearing gutters, and covering outside vents, can mitigate these costs. Partnering with roofing and chimney service companies for home maintenance and renovation needs can also be a wise investment.

The upcoming winter weather is a clear reminder that safety should always be a priority. By following these guidelines and staying informed about local forecasts and travel conditions, residents can weather the storm safely and comfortably.

0
Safety Weather
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
13 mins ago
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
Asbestos, a notorious substance linked to grave health ailments like lung cancer and mesothelioma, has once again surfaced in the tranquil environs of Rozelle Parklands. The park, a green oasis amidst Sydney’s bustling inner west, remains sealed off to the public as latest test results, announced on Friday, confirm the presence of this hazardous material
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
1 hour ago
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
Man Missing from Kirkcaldy: Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance
2 hours ago
Man Missing from Kirkcaldy: Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance
Papua New Guinea Battles Recovery Amidst Violent Unrest: Australia Watches Closely
21 mins ago
Papua New Guinea Battles Recovery Amidst Violent Unrest: Australia Watches Closely
Red Belly Black Snake Found in Adelaide Hills Fridge, Prompting Safety Warning
22 mins ago
Red Belly Black Snake Found in Adelaide Hills Fridge, Prompting Safety Warning
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
25 mins ago
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use
9 seconds
Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
28 seconds
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
39 seconds
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
NHL Legend Mark Messier Criticizes Jonny Brodzinski's Actions During Controversial Hit
43 seconds
NHL Legend Mark Messier Criticizes Jonny Brodzinski's Actions During Controversial Hit
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
53 seconds
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game
1 min
ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game
NC State Triumphs Over Louisville in Nail-Biting Basketball Match
1 min
NC State Triumphs Over Louisville in Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
2 mins
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
Ireland Holds Belgium to Scoreless Draw in Tightly Contested Field Hockey Match
2 mins
Ireland Holds Belgium to Scoreless Draw in Tightly Contested Field Hockey Match
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app