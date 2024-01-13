Bracing for Winter: A Guide to Home Preparedness

With the onset of the winter season, the necessity to prepare homes for extreme cold and severe weather conditions becomes paramount. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) urges residents to maintain a stockpile of emergency supplies such as flashlights, additional batteries, warm blankets, a manual can opener, supplemental medicine, first aid supplies, emergency heat sources, and a fire extinguisher.

Feeding the Storm

Food is a critical aspect of winter preparedness. NOAA recommends storing non-perishable food items like dry cereal, shelf-stable milk, nuts, and protein bars—items that do not require refrigeration. The National Weather Service highlights the significance of having a minimum of a three-day supply of bottled drinking water, calculated at one gallon per person per day.

Power Outage Precautions

In the event of power outages, a backup generator can be a lifeline. However, it must be operated exclusively outdoors and positioned more than 20 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Working carbon monoxide monitors should be present on each floor of the house. It is also crucial to refrain from using ovens, camp stoves, or charcoal-burning devices as heat sources for your home, and never run a car engine in a closed garage, as these can also lead to carbon monoxide buildup.

Weathering the Financial Storm

The cost of not preparing for winter weather can be steep, with repairs for frozen pipes reaching up to $11,000 and damage from falling gutters averaging $600. Ensuring homes are winter-proof, such as caulking windows, insulating pipes, clearing gutters, and covering outside vents, can mitigate these costs. Partnering with roofing and chimney service companies for home maintenance and renovation needs can also be a wise investment.

The upcoming winter weather is a clear reminder that safety should always be a priority. By following these guidelines and staying informed about local forecasts and travel conditions, residents can weather the storm safely and comfortably.