Safety

Barton House Structural Safety: Assessments Confirm Adequacy of Ties and Concrete

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Barton House Structural Safety: Assessments Confirm Adequacy of Ties and Concrete

Barton House, a residential block in the heart of Bristol, has recently undergone critical safety assessments amid rising concerns about its structural integrity. Initial surveys, conducted in November, had flagged two potential safety hazards: the potential absence of structural ties that bind floors to walls and a concrete cover that may have been too thin to safeguard the building’s metal reinforcement.

Barton House: A Clearer Picture Emerges

Contrary to previous speculations, recent updates from the council have confirmed that the structural ties are present and in good condition. Further investigations have also revealed that the thickness of the concrete cover is generally adequate throughout the building. These findings have brought a sigh of relief, dispelling much of the initial alarm.

Residents’ Reluctance and Criticism towards the Council

Despite the positive updates, 41 households from Barton House have voiced their discomfort and expressed that they do not wish to return. The council has faced its fair share of criticism for its handling of the situation, particularly when it was accused of attempting to move residents’ possessions without their consent last year. Both the residents and Acorn, the tenant union, have reported feeling uninformed about the council’s actions regarding the incident.

Ensuring Safety: Ongoing Works at Barton House

Amidst the controversy, the Bristol City Council has been working diligently to secure the safety of the building. Measures are being taken to enhance fireproofing, install a central alarm system, and check for legionella bacteria in the water system. The council aims to complete these essential works by 23 February. Mayor Marvin Rees has expressed confidence in the safety of Barton House but stated that these works must be completed before residents can return.

Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

