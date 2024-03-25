137 Kuriga Schoolchildren Abducted in Kaduna Rescued, Reunited with Families

On March 7, 2024, 137 schoolchildren from Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, Nigeria, were abducted, marking a distressing chapter in the ongoing issue of school kidnappings in Nigeria. Their release on Sunday and subsequent arrival at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna have been a beacon of hope amid prevailing security challenges. Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, confirmed their release, correcting earlier reports of 287 abductions.

Rescue Operation and Government's Stance

The Nigerian Military, in a commendable operation, rescued the pupils from Zamfara State, where they had been taken by their captors. Remarkably, no ransom was paid for their release, aligning with President Bola Tinubu's directive to security agencies to combat kidnapping without succumbing to the demands of kidnappers.

Upon their release, the children were transported to Kaduna State Government House, where six students continue to receive hospital treatment, and the tragic loss of one staff member in captivity was mourned. The focus has been on providing psychological support and medical attention to the children, ensuring their well-being after the traumatic experience. Their return was facilitated with new clothes and a welcoming atmosphere, aimed at smoothing their transition back to normalcy and reuniting them with their families.

This incident sheds light on the persistent issue of school abductions in Nigeria, with more than 1,400 children abducted since 2014.