en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Russian Guard Uncovers Hidden Ammunition Cache at Abandoned Ukrainian Positions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
Russian Guard Uncovers Hidden Ammunition Cache at Abandoned Ukrainian Positions

In a significant revelation, the Russian Guard, during a reconnaissance mission in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), stumbled upon a concealed cache of ammunition left behind by the Ukrainian forces. The stash, unearthed from a strategically built caponier—a fortress-like structure typically employed for safeguarding troops or equipment—housed zinc containers loaded with ammunition for large-caliber machine guns.

A Damaged Artillery Shell

Adding to the high-caliber cartridges, the Russian Guard’s special forces sapper engineer also chanced upon a 122-mm artillery shell. Notably, the shell carried a damaged warhead, a critical component responsible for the destructive power of the artillery piece. The discovery of such a potent weapon in the ammunition cache underscores the gravity of the situation at the abandoned positions.

Destruction of the Cache

Upon the discovery, the Russian Guard undertook swift measures to ensure the safe annihilation of the ammunition. An overhead charge, a technique widely used in the military for its safety and efficacy in destroying ammunition, was employed. This strategic move was aimed at preventing the repurposing of the unearthed munitions in future conflicts, thereby reducing potential threats.

The Implications

The uncovering of the ammunition cache brings to light the latent threats in the conflict-ridden DPR. It underscores the need for thorough reconnaissance missions and strategic measures to neutralize potential threats. Furthermore, it showcases the role of the Russian Guard in maintaining safety and security in the region, drawing attention to the ongoing complexities of the war-torn region.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
19 seconds ago
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur
In a breathtaking blend of Bollywood and romance, Ira Khan, daughter of renowned actor Aamir Khan, recently wed her partner Nupur Shikhare in a star-studded ceremony in Udaipur. The event, rich in heartwarming moments and glamorous attendees, successfully captured the attention of fans and media alike. A Tale of Love and Celebration The couple’s wedding
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur
The Dawn of 'Chinese SpaceX': China's Bold Leap into the Commercial Space Sector
1 min ago
The Dawn of 'Chinese SpaceX': China's Bold Leap into the Commercial Space Sector
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
1 min ago
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies
27 seconds ago
Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies
China and U.S. Open Channels: Commerce Officials Engage in Crucial Conversation
35 seconds ago
China and U.S. Open Channels: Commerce Officials Engage in Crucial Conversation
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
52 seconds ago
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
2 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
Donald Trump Teases Potential Running Mate for 2024 Presidential Election
2 mins
Donald Trump Teases Potential Running Mate for 2024 Presidential Election
Tennis West Faces Uncertainty: Board Resignation and Government Funding Review
2 mins
Tennis West Faces Uncertainty: Board Resignation and Government Funding Review
Isabella Strahan, Michael Strahan's Daughter, Reveals Battle with Rare Brain Cancer
2 mins
Isabella Strahan, Michael Strahan's Daughter, Reveals Battle with Rare Brain Cancer
Paris Police Officers Demand Better Working Conditions Ahead of 2024 Olympics
3 mins
Paris Police Officers Demand Better Working Conditions Ahead of 2024 Olympics
Puppy Bowl XX Sets New Records with Expanded Canine Roles
3 mins
Puppy Bowl XX Sets New Records with Expanded Canine Roles
Mohali's Extreme Cold Snap Poses Unprecedented Challenge for India-Afghanistan Cricket Match
4 mins
Mohali's Extreme Cold Snap Poses Unprecedented Challenge for India-Afghanistan Cricket Match
Chris Christie Suspends Campaign, Boosting Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Primary
5 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Campaign, Boosting Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Primary
Former NT Labor MP Slams Government for Neglecting Remote Communities
5 mins
Former NT Labor MP Slams Government for Neglecting Remote Communities
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app