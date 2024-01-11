en English
BNN Newsroom

Rush to Love: The Emergence of ‘Avalanching’ as Valentine’s Day Approaches

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Rush to Love: The Emergence of ‘Avalanching’ as Valentine’s Day Approaches

As the calendar flips to a new year, single individuals worldwide gear up for a unique phenomenon known as ‘avalanching.’ This term describes the rush to find a partner ahead of Valentine’s Day, resulting in a significant spike in dating app activity during January. A recent study revealed a startling 79% of participants admitting to swiping right and agreeing to dates more frequently in the run-up to February 14, in a hopeful bid to find a companion for the holiday.

The ‘Avalanching’ Phenomenon

Data gathered from the dating app Finding The One, which surveyed 800 single individuals on its waiting list, underscored the emotional toll of this holiday. An overwhelming 64% of respondents confessed to perceiving Valentine’s Day as the most depressing time of the year. Consequently, many are succumbing to the pressure, swiping right more frequently in January to avoid being alone, often compromising on previously established dating criteria such as age, location, and appearance.

The Downside of ‘Avalanching’

However, this frantic rush to find love can lead to ‘avalanching,’ where singles find themselves inundated by an influx of messages and interactions. Dating expert Sylvia Linzalone warns of the potential pitfalls. The surge in activity can lead to disappointment if the swiping frenzy doesn’t result in a date, potentially exacerbating feelings of loneliness and desperation.

Embracing Intentional Dating

Linzalone argues for a different approach, suggesting singles should embrace ‘intentional dating.’ Rather than getting caught up in the whirlwind of dating app messaging, she advocates prioritizing real-life meetings. By focusing on direct, face-to-face contact, individuals can make a significant change in their love lives in the coming year, sidestepping the pitfalls of ‘avalanching.’

As Valentine’s Day looms, singles worldwide are encouraged to step back, reassess their dating approach, and consider the merits of intentional dating. While the allure of finding a Valentine’s Day partner may be strong, the consequences of ‘avalanching’ can lead to greater disappointment. By prioritizing genuine connections over quantity, singles may well find themselves celebrating not just Valentine’s Day, but a more fulfilling love life in the year ahead.

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

