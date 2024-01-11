en English
Australia

Rome Honors Cardinal George Pell’s Extensive Ecclesiastical Contributions on First Death Anniversary

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
Rome Honors Cardinal George Pell’s Extensive Ecclesiastical Contributions on First Death Anniversary

A requiem Mass held in Rome on Tuesday evening marked the first anniversary of Cardinal George Pell’s death and celebrated his remarkable ecclesiastical contributions. The Mass took place at the chapel of the Domus Australia and was led by Cardinal Gerhard Müller. A multitude of cardinals, bishops, priests, ambassadors to the Holy See, and the faithful from both Rome and beyond attended the Mass.

Remembering Cardinal George Pell

Cardinal George Pell, who passed away at the age of 81 on January 10, 2023, following a cardiac arrest, was known for his service as the archbishop of both Sydney and Melbourne. Pope Francis appointed him as head of the Vatican’s Secretariat for the Economy. He was the most senior Australian prelate and left an influential legacy in the revitalization of the Church in Sydney, particularly in the fields of university chaplaincy and guiding young Catholics.

A Life Marked by Service and Controversy

Pell’s life was not without controversy. In December 2018, he was convicted of sexual abuse charges and served time until the Australian high court unanimously overturned the convictions in April 2020, citing reasonable doubt. Despite this tumultuous period, Pell remained an emblem of dedication, strength, and unity for the Church.

Tribute to a Pillar of Faith

Throughout the requiem Mass, speakers reflected on Pell’s unwavering dedication to the Church and the unity he represented during challenging times. The Mass also served as a comforting event for those mourning Pell, offering a sense of closure and a time to pray for his soul and seek his intercession.

In Sydney, thousands gathered at St Mary’s Cathedral to pray and pay tribute to Cardinal Pell. Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP celebrated the memorial Mass attended by relatives, friends, and colleagues of the cardinal. Fisher praised Pell’s commitment to truth, promotion of morality and religion, and his dedication to Catholic education and health institutions. Attendees expressed gratitude for Cardinal Pell’s love for Jesus Christ and his defense of the teachings of the faith.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

