en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Rohit Shetty Responds to Allegations of Glorifying Police Brutality, Shares Insights into Upcoming Projects

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Rohit Shetty Responds to Allegations of Glorifying Police Brutality, Shares Insights into Upcoming Projects

Acclaimed Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, known for his high-octane police narratives, has responded to allegations that his films glorify police brutality. In a candid conversation with Film Companion, Shetty made it clear that while he stands against the killing of innocents and vigilante justice, he firmly believes that a sense of fear is crucial to maintain societal order, particularly when dealing with criminals.

Shetty’s Take on Police Narratives

Shetty’s cinematic universe, often showcasing police officers in intense action sequences, has been a subject of scrutiny for allegedly promoting a culture of violence. However, the director asserts that his portrayal aims to shed light on the harsh realities and psychological pressures faced by law enforcement officers in their line of duty. He underscored these points by reminiscing about an incident where policemen were fired upon, elucidating the imminent dangers they regularly face.

A Glimpse into Upcoming Projects

Amid the ongoing debate, Shetty remains undeterred, expressing confidence in his work and upcoming projects. His debut web series, ‘Indian Police Force’, is set to premiere on Prime Video India on January 19, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The series is a tribute to the relentless service and patriotism of the Indian police force, with Shetty hoping it offers viewers a more nuanced perspective of the challenges they encounter.

Fans Anticipate ‘Singham Again’

The director’s slate also includes the much-anticipated ‘Singham Again’, the third installment of the popular Singham franchise. The movie boasts an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. However, fans are left in suspense as the final release date is yet to be announced.

Despite the criticism and trolling, Shetty stands firm on his view of the need for a certain level of fear in society, especially when confronting criminals. With his upcoming projects, the director seems poised to continue exploring the complex world of policing, offering viewers a blend of thrilling action and profound storytelling.

0
India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 mins ago
Political Clash on Social Media Over Urea Prices Between Union Minister and Former UP CM
A political wrangle staged on social media on January 11, 2024, brought into focus the contentious issue of urea pricing in India. The virtual arena was set ablaze when Union Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav locked horns over the price of this commonly used
Political Clash on Social Media Over Urea Prices Between Union Minister and Former UP CM
Chhappan Bhog Offering to Ram Lalla Echoes Devotion at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
13 mins ago
Chhappan Bhog Offering to Ram Lalla Echoes Devotion at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Viral Maths Brain Teaser Ignites Global Debate and Calculation Challenge
13 mins ago
Viral Maths Brain Teaser Ignites Global Debate and Calculation Challenge
MoPSW Announces Massive Rs 30,000 Crore Investment to Bolster India's Maritime Infrastructure
6 mins ago
MoPSW Announces Massive Rs 30,000 Crore Investment to Bolster India's Maritime Infrastructure
Puig Strengthens Premium Skincare Portfolio with Dr. Barbara Sturm Acquisition
10 mins ago
Puig Strengthens Premium Skincare Portfolio with Dr. Barbara Sturm Acquisition
Tattoos and Copyright Law: An Intricate Dance of Rights in India
10 mins ago
Tattoos and Copyright Law: An Intricate Dance of Rights in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
4 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
4 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
4 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
5 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
5 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
5 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
5 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
5 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app