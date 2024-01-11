Rohit Shetty Responds to Allegations of Glorifying Police Brutality, Shares Insights into Upcoming Projects

Acclaimed Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, known for his high-octane police narratives, has responded to allegations that his films glorify police brutality. In a candid conversation with Film Companion, Shetty made it clear that while he stands against the killing of innocents and vigilante justice, he firmly believes that a sense of fear is crucial to maintain societal order, particularly when dealing with criminals.

Shetty’s Take on Police Narratives

Shetty’s cinematic universe, often showcasing police officers in intense action sequences, has been a subject of scrutiny for allegedly promoting a culture of violence. However, the director asserts that his portrayal aims to shed light on the harsh realities and psychological pressures faced by law enforcement officers in their line of duty. He underscored these points by reminiscing about an incident where policemen were fired upon, elucidating the imminent dangers they regularly face.

A Glimpse into Upcoming Projects

Amid the ongoing debate, Shetty remains undeterred, expressing confidence in his work and upcoming projects. His debut web series, ‘Indian Police Force’, is set to premiere on Prime Video India on January 19, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The series is a tribute to the relentless service and patriotism of the Indian police force, with Shetty hoping it offers viewers a more nuanced perspective of the challenges they encounter.

Fans Anticipate ‘Singham Again’

The director’s slate also includes the much-anticipated ‘Singham Again’, the third installment of the popular Singham franchise. The movie boasts an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. However, fans are left in suspense as the final release date is yet to be announced.

Despite the criticism and trolling, Shetty stands firm on his view of the need for a certain level of fear in society, especially when confronting criminals. With his upcoming projects, the director seems poised to continue exploring the complex world of policing, offering viewers a blend of thrilling action and profound storytelling.