Health

Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS and Advocates for Assisted Dying

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS and Advocates for Assisted Dying

Rock legend and The Who’s frontman, Roger Daltrey, has sparked a conversation about the state of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). In a recent interview with The Times, Daltrey voiced his concerns over the system’s financial health, attributing a part of the crisis to his own generation. The artist suggested that the NHS could enhance its financial situation by cutting the salaries of top executives, who he claims earn between £400,000 and £500,000 annually. He further argued that the saved money could be channeled to increase the wages of nurses, as he contends that over half of the NHS budget is not reaching patient wards directly.

From Rock Icon to Health Advocate

Daltrey’s comments come as he prepares to take a bow from his role as concert curator for the Teenage Cancer Trust. For the past 23 years, he has dedicated his efforts towards improving the lives of young cancer patients in the UK, raising over £32 million for the cause. As he prepares to embark on his final series of concerts for the charity, featuring notable acts like Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and The Chemical Brothers, Daltrey continues to vocalize his concerns about the healthcare system. These concerts have been instrumental in funding specialist hospital wards, nurses, and youth workers, ensuring young people diagnosed with cancer are not left to face the disease alone.

An Age-Old Burden and the Right to Choose

In the same interview, Daltrey also touched on the topic of the older generation, including himself, being a ‘burden’ on the system. He extended his support for assisted dying, appreciating Dame Esther Rantzen for her open discussions on the subject. Rantzen, currently battling stage 4 lung cancer, has been an advocate for providing people the choice of assisted dying. Daltrey’s connection to the issue of cancer is deeply personal, having lost his sister to the disease at the age of 32. He himself was treated for a pre-cancerous throat condition in 2010, which led to an unusual side effect of developing an allergy to cannabis.

The Call for Change

As he steps away from his role with the Teenage Cancer Trust, Daltrey leaves behind a legacy of advocacy and a call to action for improved healthcare policies. His criticisms of the NHS, paired with his support for assisted dying, highlight a pressing need for reform in the UK’s healthcare system. It is a plea for change that prioritizes the welfare of patients and their right to choose.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

