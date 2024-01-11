en English
BNN Newsroom

Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS, Advocates for Reforms and Discusses Assisted Dying

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
In a candid interview, Roger Daltrey, the charismatic lead singer of the legendary rock band The Who, voiced his criticism of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS). His critique is focused on what he perceives as the disproportionate burden the older generation places on the healthcare system, thereby impeding younger patients from receiving necessary care.

Daltrey’s Call for NHS Reforms

As part of his critique, Daltrey advocated for a reduction in the salaries of NHS’s top executives. He contended that the substantial financial compensation they receive could be more effectively utilized to enhance the wages of nurses. The rock legend drew attention to the fact that more than half of the NHS budget is not directed towards patient wards, suggesting a misallocation of resources.

The Intersection of Health and Politics

Daltrey’s comments were made in the context of his decision to retire as the concert curator for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Over his 23-year tenure, he helped raise over £32 million for the organization. Alongside this announcement, Daltrey expressed his support for young cancer patients and admonished Members of Parliament for using the NHS as a ‘political football’.

The Delicate Subject of Assisted Dying

The interview also saw Daltrey delve into the sensitive subject of assisted dying. He praised television presenter Dame Esther Rantzen’s open discussions on the issue as ‘incredibly brave’. Rantzen, who has stage 4 lung cancer, has drawn attention to the dearth of political debate on assisted dying. Although Daltrey himself is not ill, he stated that he would consider assisted dying if he became a burden, reflecting on the inevitability of death and the need to be realistic about life’s duration.

An Unusual Allergic Reaction

Adding a peculiar personal note to the conversation, Daltrey revealed that a treatment for a pre-cancerous throat condition he underwent in 2010 resulted in an unusual side effect: an allergy to cannabis.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

BNN Newsroom

