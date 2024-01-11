en English
BNN Newsroom

Robert Downey Jr.: Starstruck by McCartney, Anticipated as Holmes

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Acclaimed actor Robert Downey Jr., a recipient of over 50 awards, recently graced the stages of Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his latest cinematic endeavor, Oppenheimer. The conversation took an intriguing turn when Downey Jr. shared an anecdote about an impromptu premiere he conducted in the illustrious Hamptons, a necessary measure due to an actors’ strike impeding his presence at the official event.

Starstruck by Paul McCartney

The Hamptons premiere, attended by a bevy of celebrities, was a resounding success. Yet, it was Downey Jr.’s close encounter with music legend Paul McCartney that truly stole the show. So captivated was the actor by McCartney’s aura that he found himself inadvertently mirroring his breathing patterns, instead of immersing himself in the movie screening.

Acclaim for Oppenheimer and Anticipation for Sherlock Holmes

Downey Jr.’s portrayal in Oppenheimer has garnered widespread approval. However, it is the anticipation around his reprisal of the iconic role of Sherlock Holmes that has fans on the edge of their seats. Following several years of postponements, the upcoming series, also starring Jude Law, is currently in pre-production, and the excitement amongst the fandom is palpable.

Humble in Success

Despite his towering stature in Hollywood, Downey Jr.’s humility remains intact. His reverence for fellow artists, such as Cillian Murphy and Paul McCartney, exemplifies his grounded nature, a trait that continues to endear him to his legion of fans around the globe.

Olalekan Adigun
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

