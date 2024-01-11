en English
BNN Newsroom

Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety

As he edges closer to his 60th birthday, actor Rob Lowe has peeled back the curtain on the secrets to his enduring youthfulness. Central to his regimen is an ’embarrassing amount of sleep’ he revealed, without specifying the exact hours, but hinting at a figure as high as 12 hours if possible. His dedication to rest extends even to his travel time, where he can be found catching up on sleep in his reclining vehicle seats, equipped with an eye mask and noise-canceling headphones.

Atkins Diet: A Key Component of Lowe’s Routine

Alongside sleep, Lowe’s nutritional choices play a significant role in his health and youthful appearance. He religiously adheres to a low-carb, high-protein Atkins diet. This choice stemmed from a realization in his 30s that his previous eating habits were not conducive to maintaining the physique he desired. Although he confessed to occasionally missing carbohydrate-rich foods, Lowe’s commitment to this diet remains unwavering, so much so that he has been an Atkins spokesperson since 2018.

Lowe’s 33 Years of Sobriety: A Contributing Factor

Lowe also attributes his age-defying look to his 33 years of sobriety. By staying clear of alcohol, he avoids the extra calories and bloat associated with it. His daily routine extends beyond these physical priorities, encompassing reflections on his family, health, and sobriety. This routine also includes his career and pets. Lowe, who has been married to Sheryl Berkoff since 1991, consistently places his well-being at the forefront of his lifestyle choices.

Morning Routine: Gratitude and Prayer

Every morning, Lowe begins his day with a gratitude list and a prayer, centering himself and setting the tone for the rest of his day. This practice, coupled with his conscientious health and wellness habits, underscores the actor’s commitment to maintaining his youthful look and overall well-being.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

