Rise of High-Tech Scams: Australians Warned of AI and QR Code Fraud

In a recent revelation, the National Australia Bank (NAB) has flagged a trend of high-tech scams that are expected to rise in 2024. The bank’s fraud and cybersecurity experts have noted an increase in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and QR codes in deceptive schemes. These sophisticated scams, aimed at committing fraud and potentially accessing personal and financial information, are becoming a growing concern for Australians.

A New Era of Scams

The modern era of scams has evolved from simple phishing emails to complex ruses involving technological advancements like AI and QR codes. According to NAB, the fraud team receives an average of nearly 80,000 calls each month, a significant increase from the approximately 63,800 calls reported a year ago. This rise signifies a shift in the ‘scamscape’ and the increasing reliance on technology by fraudsters.

AI: The New Tool for Scammers

NAB Manager Advisory Awareness Laura Hartley pointed out that the use of AI is expected to take scams to a whole new level in 2024. Fraudsters are now employing AI to generate convincing voice scams that can potentially deceive even the most vigilant individuals. This innovative use of AI in fraudulent schemes underscores the threats posed by the rapid evolution of technology.

QR Code Phishing: The Growing Threat

Apart from AI, QR codes have also emerged as a tool for scammers. As these codes are becoming an integral part of modern life, used for everything from accessing restaurant menus to making payments, they present an attractive opportunity for fraudsters. Scammers are exploiting this ubiquity, creating fake QR codes to deceive individuals, gain access to their personal and financial information, and commit fraud. The public is being urged to verify the authenticity of QR codes and be skeptical of unsolicited contacts that could be AI-generated.

In light of these emerging threats, Australians are being advised to stay vigilant and cautious when interacting with these modern technologies. As the ‘scamscape’ continues to evolve with technological advancements, so must our awareness and understanding of these potential threats.