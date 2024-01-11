en English
BNN Newsroom

Rise in AI and QR Code Scams in Australia: A Call for Vigilance

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Rise in AI and QR Code Scams in Australia: A Call for Vigilance

Australia is witnessing a surge in scams involving artificial intelligence (AI) and QR codes. The sophisticated fraudulent schemes deceive individuals into revealing their personal and financial data, increasing the necessity for vigilance.

Rise in Scams

National Australia Bank (NAB) has alerted businesses and individuals about the escalating threat of scams in 2024. The bank’s fraud and cybersecurity experts identified six main scams, including AI voice scams. NAB customers reported an average of 1,500 scam cases monthly in 2023, with impersonation accounting for 70% of these cases. Despite NAB’s proactive measures, the urgent need for heightened awareness and protection against the evolving scams remains.

Scams Becoming More Sophisticated

The number of scams targeting Australians has exponentially risen in recent years. The scams’ sophistication is increasing, with fraudsters impersonating distressed loved ones, offering deceptive term deposit schemes, remote access scams, romance scams, and ticket scams. Criminals are also camouflaging malicious links in QR codes to execute phishing attacks.

Emerging Scams in 2024

NAB’s fraud and cybersecurity experts have identified AI voice scams and QR code phishing as the top emerging scams in 2024. Laura Hartley, NAB Manager Advisory Awareness, highlighted that the ‘scamscape’ is continually evolving, and the incorporation of AI in scams is expected to escalate in 2024. The bank’s fraud team currently receives an average of nearly 80,000 calls each month, a significant jump from an average of 63,800 calls per month a year ago. NAB advises people to immediately contact their bank if they suspect they have been scammed.

BNN Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

